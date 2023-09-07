How super private exes Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will co-parent amid divorce

The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer share two daughters together

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner announced their decision to split this week, with Joe filing for divorce in Miami saying the couple's marriage was "irretrievably broken".

Game of Thrones star Sophie, 27, posted a statement on her Instagram page, which read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

The former couple, who met in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year, share two children together, Willa, age three, and a second daughter born in July 2022.

WATCH: Sophie Turner's wedding dress from marriage to Joe Jonas

Now that their separation is public, the couple are moving forward with co-parenting.

She explained: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

In his divorce filing, Joe, 34, stated: "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

© Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at The 2022 Met Gala

Sophie and Joe are notoriously private about their home life, evident in how they have kept their second daughter's name a secret. They also don't share photos of their kids on social media.

Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones

Back in May, British star Sophie accidentally shared a video of her daughter on Instagram, but soon deleted it and posted a message to her fans, reports today.com.

She told them: "Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories.

"We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.

She added: "If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake."

Sophie then asked any followers who may have reshared the clip to "please delete the video."

© Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The X-Men actress has also spoken about motherhood, when she announced her second pregnancy with Elle UK.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," she revealed. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Sophie and Joe wed in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, before further celebrating their nuptials with another wedding in the South of France the following month.

We wish them the best on their co-parenting journey.