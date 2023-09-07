Sophie Turner's unique engagement ring from ex Joe Jonas has eye-watering price tag

In a somber turn of events following days of swirling rumors, the news has been confirmed: Joe Jonas has initiated divorce proceedings from Sophie Turner.

The paperwork was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida, with Joe noting the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The two were first spotted together in November 2016, capturing public attention with their blooming relationship. Not long after, in just over a year, Joe took to Instagram to announce their engagement, showcasing Sophie's impressive diamond engagement ring.

Sophie's unique ring has recently come under renewed focus. Experts from Steven Stone revisited the details of her engagement jewelry, shedding light on its characteristics and estimated value.

Taking center stage is the 3-carat pear-cut diamond. Pear-shaped diamonds, recognized for their simplicity and timeless appeal, often feature in engagement rings. Also referred to as teardrop or pendeloque diamonds, they blend the features of an oval and marquise cut diamond, emanating unmatched brilliance and fire.

© Getty Sophie and Joe are ending their four year marriage

Sophie's diamond sits elegantly on double pave bands—a modern touch that signifies the merging of two lives and the eternal journey they embark on together.

Such designs are not just symbolic but are also trendy, especially among celebrities. Names such as Anna Kournikova, Victoria Beckham, and Bella Thorne come to mind, all of whom have sported similar pear-cut designs.

Maxwell Stone, offering insights, noted: "When Joe Jonas got down on one knee to Sophie Turner, he did so with an incredibly unique engagement ring that has become one of our favourites."

© Instagram Sophie's ring is a pear cut diamond

Highlighting the details, Maxwell added: "Sophie’s ring features a 3ct pear-cut diamond, which is set on a double pavé band that further accentuates the sparkle. Pear-cut diamonds evoke emotions—signifying tears of joy, romance, and deep love."

As a reference point, Anna Kournikova's ring from Enrique Iglesias showcases an 11ct natural pink pear-cut diamond, valued at a staggering $2.5 million.

However, the beauty of the ring is only part of the story. Just a day after Joe's divorce filing, Sophie took to Instagram to share a joint statement.

© Instagram Sophie and Joe's engagement

It read: "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

The duo further addressed the public and media, urging: "We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

While rumors suggest Joe has been the primary caregiver to their daughters post-separation, other speculations about differing lifestyles have surfaced online.

These rumors were promptly dismissed on X, previously known as Twitter, as attempts to tarnish Sophie's reputation as a mother.

© Getty Images Joe and Sophie married in 2019

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 with Joe aged 30 and Sophie, 23, are parents to two daughters, three-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old whose name starts with the initial "D."

In the divorce documentation, Joe emphasized the importance of shared parental responsibilities, stating: "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."