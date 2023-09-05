Joe Jonas breaks social media silence on Sophie Turner divorce reports with defiant statement

The Jonas Brothers singer and his Game of Thrones star wife have been together since 2016

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been rocked with rumors of a split, several outlets have reported that the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, has retained Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers.

While there has been no official word from either party (and both of their representatives declined to comment when approached by HELLO!), Joe seemingly is shutting the rumors down.

After he was spotted wearing his wedding ring at his band's latest show in Austin, Texas, he took to his Instagram with a photograph after the show.

RELIVE: Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2019

Posing in a graphic tee and jeans, he shared the photo without a caption, but made evident the fact that he was still wearing his wedding band.

Fans responded accordingly in the comments section, with one saying: "Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao," and another adding: "He said here are BOTH rings. Now shut up."

A third wrote: "I love Sophie Turner's husband soooo much y'all," and a fourth gushed: "Alright alright alright alrighttttt," with a slew of flame emojis.

On Sunday, reports began circulating that Joe and Sophie's marriage was on the rocks, with TMZ first citing sources that confirmed they were on the verge of splitting up.

MORE: Joe Jonas' reason for keeping marriage with Sophie Turner so private amid divorce reports

There has been no official word yet on the matter from either Joe, Sophie, 27, or their legal teams refuting or confirming the matter, although Joe's latest photo with his ring seems to prove otherwise.

© Getty Images Joe has been seen in concert since news first broke

The singer and actor made a rare comment about his marriage with Sophie last year, whom he sweetly described as "the best acting coach ever." Joe added that he was more open about his private life before he started dating Sophie back in 2016, but she changed his opinion about how much he should share with the public.

MORE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seen at the worldwide premiere of Devotion at TIFF

"I want to feel like an open book," he explained during an interview with Mr Porter. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

© Getty Images Neither Joe nor Sophie have commented on the reports

The pair first met in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before hosting a big wedding celebration at Chateau Du Taureau in France, attended by Joe's groomsmen Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

MORE: Joe Jonas makes candid admission following birth of his second daughter

While appearing on On Air with Ryan Seacrest earlier this year, Joe made a rare comment about his proposal to Sophie, explaining that it ended up being a little more nerve-wracking than he'd anticipated.

© Getty Images The parents of two keep their marriage and private life out of the spotlight

"You just throw it out there and hope that the response is good, and you look back and you think, 'What did I say?' But luckily it went well." The couple have two daughters; Willa, born in 2020, and a second born in 2022, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.