AGT’s Sofia Vergara makes surprising candid confession about life after split from ex Joe Manganiello

Amid the backdrop of her recent separation from Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara is not letting life's twists deter her spirit. The vivacious America’s Got Talent judge is channeling her energies into rediscovering her love for music, dance, and celebration.

Attending high-profile concerts of music icons like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Karol G in Los Angeles, Sofía is quite literally dancing her way through the single life.

"I’ve been lucky!" she shared with Entertainment Tonight, her voice reflecting a hint of gratitude.

"People have been inviting me out, you know, trying to have fun. So, I’ve been going everywhere they invite me."

It's a refreshing change for the actress, who laughingly admitted that she's attended more concerts recently than ever before.

© Getty Sofia Vergara admits to enjoying her single life

The Modern Family star, always spirited at 51, recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of her time at Beyoncé’s much-raved-about Renaissance tour in Los Angeles.

Fans got a delightful glimpse of Sofía grooving to the rhythm of Beyoncé’s hit song, Cuff It.

Moving gracefully, with her hips swaying to the beats, it was evident that Sofía was thoroughly enjoying herself.

Her followers were quick to pour in their support and admiration in the comments. "It’s giving SIIIINGLEEEEE AND SLAYINGGGG," cheered a fan, while another commented: “Marriage was holding you down."

© Instagram Sofia posed next to Norvina as they enjoyed the Beyonce concert

These messages reflect the immense love and encouragement fans have for the actress during this transitional phase of her life.

The revelation about Sofía and Joe's decision to end their seven-year marriage came in July. In a heartfelt statement released to the public, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofia Vergara and two friends enjoyed a meal to remember at Dante

The reasons behind their separation remain private, though there are unconfirmed sources speculating about Joe’s keen interest in starting a family being a potential factor.

Sofía is already a proud mother to Manolo, 31, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez. Her maternal instincts and close-knit bond with her son have always been evident.

Beyond the concerts, Sofía’s summer has been a vibrant blend of celebrations and soirées. A recent highlight was her appearance at her sister, Veronica Vergara’s birthday bash.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara enjoying a glass of wine on a beach lounger by the pool.

Dressed in a stunning blue midi dress that accentuated her curves, Sofía made a memorable entrance at the popular West Hollywood hotspot, Delilah. Her radiant confidence, even post-divorce, is a testament to her resilient spirit.

As for Joe Manganiello, he's been taking his own strides in moving forward. The actor made a visible statement by removing his wedding ring and sporting a new forearm tattoo, a proud nod to his Armenian lineage.