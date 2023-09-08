Jill Duggar flees home for major career move

Jill co authored the book Counting The Cost with her husband Derick Dilliard

Jill Duggar, renowned TLC star, has taken a significant step in her career by leaving her Arkansas residence.

This move comes as a part of a broader effort to connect with her fans and promote her newly released book, Counting The Cost.

The book, co-authored with her husband, Derick Dillard, provides an in-depth look into Jill's strict upbringing under the roof of her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Recently, Jill, 32, gave her fans a sneak peek into her life by sharing photos of her and Derick taking a brief break to cherish the little moments together.

The shared snapshot of a pie, paired with a heartfelt caption read: "We paused for a second last night to enjoy some pie together. 'The days are long, but the years are short!' We're trying to be intentional about embracing small moments like these."

Ahead of their much-anticipated book tour, which kicks off on September 13, Jill showcased the book cover and promotional materials.

© Instagram Jill is about to go on tour

The couple is gearing up to engage with their fanbase both virtually and in person, with visits planned to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Counting The Cost promises readers a candid view into the Duggars' world, revealing deep-seated secrets and shocking revelations.

The book captures Jill's journey of growing up within the confines of the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a stringent belief system founded by Bill Gothard.

© Jill Duggar Jill's new book is out in September

In a candid chat with People magazine, she shed light on the toll that reality TV took on her marital life.

Jill confessed to the magazine: "It caused a lot of frustration in our marriage. Especially early on, where [Derick] would feel a certain way about filming something."

Although they were hesitant about participating in the show, Jill felt compelled due to perceived lack of choice, largely influenced by her father, Jim Bob. She admitted, "No matter your age, you are to obey your parent's wishes."

Jill with her family

As tensions escalated, Derick felt Jim Bob intentionally sowed discord between the couple. Derick recounted: "He would say things that would be very damaging."

Such actions forced Jill into a challenging position of choosing between her father and husband. It eventually became a turning point, she stated, "We had to join forces at that point."

Prior to the book's release, the couple featured in the Amazon Prime documentary series, Shiny Happy People, which exposed secrets surrounding the Duggar family and the IBLP.

In this series, Jill boldly stated that she hadn't been compensated for her involvement in the family's TLC reality shows and spinoffs.

Derick weighed in on the matter, expressing their feelings of exclusion: "They said 'Well, we paid your dad so take it up with him.’" Jill added, "For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid."

© Jill Duggar Jill and Derick have three sons

Through her book and public appearances, Jill Duggar bravely challenges the conventions she grew up with, shedding light on hidden truths and seeking to connect authentically with her fans.

With Counting The Cost now available to the public, readers are eager to dive deeper into the stories and revelations that have shaped Jill's journey to where she is today.