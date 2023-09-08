Yellowstone's Kevin Costner and ex Christine Baumgartner's latest update amid child support dispute

In a recent court ruling surrounding the child support dispute between actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine, Judge Thomas P. Anderle provided a detailed explanation of his decision-making process, aiming for transparency and understanding.

The two-day emotionally charged hearing, held in Santa Barbara, witnessed both Kevin, 68, and Christine, 49, taking the stand to discuss the future of their children and the impending challenges of their separation.

At the conclusion of the hearings, the court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine. This amount starkly contrasts with the $161,592 that Christine had originally requested. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, are parents to three teenagers: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.

In the court documents, Judge Anderle described Christine as having a "good courtroom demeanor" and found her testimony during the proceedings to be "credible."

He noted that despite this, Christine's testimony did not significantly contribute to the primary issue at hand. Her statements would, however, be taken into consideration alongside the entirety of the case's evidence.

Kevin's credibility was also addressed by Judge Anderle. Acknowledging Kevin's profession as an actor, the judge mentioned that this did not influence his testimony. Anderle remarked that Kevin's statements were "straightforward," with no signs of fabrication or undue dramatization. In summary, Kevin's testimony was deemed both "credible and consistent."

Commenting on the presented arguments, Anderle stated that both parties delivered compelling closing statements. As for the final decision on child support, the judge was of the view that the established amount sufficiently addressed the children's requirements. He further elaborated that any amount surpassing the $63,209 would indirectly serve as "disguised spousal support."

Anderle clarified that this particular hearing solely focused on child support, adding, "Christine will have her opportunity to convince the Court that she is entitled to spousal support. That is not the issue at hand for this hearing."

Speaking from her perspective, Christine expressed concerns about the potential financial implications on their children, post-separation.

She revealed that after vacating their family residence, she had moved to a $40,000-per-month rental to maintain fiscal prudence, given the uncertainty of the case's outcome.

Christine's rationale behind her child support request was to ensure a consistent lifestyle for their children, emphasizing that the amount she quoted reflects their prior standard of living.

She also mentioned considering re-entering the workforce, potentially in the field of education, to achieve financial independence.

Kevin, on the other hand, voiced his fears over a child support figure that might surpass the genuine needs of their children and inadvertently sustain Christine's expenses.

A document submitted by Kevin's legal team ahead of the court sessions contested Christine's allegations about Kevin's reluctance to meet their children's "reasonable needs." They argued that the couple's disagreement was mainly about defining "reasonable needs" in the context of child support.

The next legal challenge for the pair will revolve around the legitimacy of their prenuptial agreement.

Christine's attorney, John Rydell, during a request for order hearing, hinted at a possible divergence from the recent child support ruling in the upcoming sessions.

Rydell stated: "The other side seems to think that this case is over," and further commented on his longstanding professional experience with the judge, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based decisions.