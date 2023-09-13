Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Inside their ultra-private family life amid Danny Masterson verdict

When Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis emerged as a couple off the screens, fans and former co-stars alike celebrated.

Their on-screen relationship as Jackie and Kelso in That '70s Show seemed to resonate more deeply with fans than anyone, even the couple, had realized.

When Ashton recently declared on Instagram that he's "the luckiest man alive" because of Mila, echoing the sentiments of their on-screen personas with "Michael & Jackie forever," it was evident how deeply their bond ran.

The duo has often reminisced about their early days on the sitcom, even returning as Mr. and Mrs. Kelso for That '90s Show.

However, they've consistently reiterated that their romantic connection wasn't kindled on set. "We had to both go through a lot in our lives to become the people that we were [when we finally got together]," Mila mentioned in an interview with Howard Stern.

Mila and Ashton met on That 70s Show

Mila and Ashton's love story

Their love story, in reality, began unexpectedly. Mila, who had shared her first-ever on-screen kiss with Ashton, didn't perceive him romantically during their That '70s Show days.

Their chemistry ignited years later at an awards show. "It was like a movie moment when he turned around. He took my breath away," she recalled.

Their early romantic endeavors reflected their individual movie plots, resembling a no-strings-attached approach.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep their personal life under wraps

Given Mila had recently ended an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin and Ashton was navigating the aftermath of his marriage with Demi Moore, their connection initially felt like a rebound.

However, the story that unfolded was nothing short of a Hollywood romance. Recognizing the pitfalls of public relationships from their past experiences, the couple has consistently championed privacy. "I've learned the hard way how valuable privacy is," Ashton reflected in a 2013 Elle interview.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were both dating other people when they first met

Under public scrutiny

Their commitment to keeping their relationship away from the public eye has remained unwavering, even when challenged.

The couple faced scrutiny when Demi Moore's memoir, which didn't paint Ashton in the best light, hit the shelves. But Ashton's response was telling of his priorities, "I was about to post a snarky tweet," he wrote, "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife, and I deleted it."

Danny starred alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in That '70s Show

Recently, another controversy arose surrounding their support letters for That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson during his sentencing for rape. Ashton described Masterson as a "role model" and Mila highlighted his "exceptional character".

When the backlash ensued, the couple addressed it, clarifying that their intention was never to undermine the victims

Ashton emphasized that the letters were meant exclusively for the judge's consideration regarding Masterson's character and not to retraumatize the victims.

Mila added: "Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape."