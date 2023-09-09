Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue public apology following Danny Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have posted a video on Instagram apologizing for the "pain that has been caused" after their letters supporting Danny Masterson emerged. The pair wrote letters of support for Danny before he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for rape on September 7.

"We support victims, we have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so in the future," said Mila in the video, which comes after 24 hours of shock and confusion at their public support for Danny. You can wtach the whole video below:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue public apology

"A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," Ashton shared.

Mila added: "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling."

Ashton concluded: "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we're sorry if that has taken place," and Mila closed the video by sharing: "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

© John Shearer Danny and Ashton had been friends for over 25 years

"While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Ashton wrote in his letter.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

“Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him. He demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation, be it within the entertainment industry or in our personal lives. His steady support and understanding presence make him a reliable source of guidance and comfort for all of us," Mila wrote in her own letter, adding: "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

© LUCY NICHOLSON Danny (left) was found guilty of two counts of rape

Reportedly over 50 people, including Ashton and Mila, provided a statement in support of the That 70's Show actor. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who starred in the comedy as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, Eric's parents, also wrote letters.

The letters were shared by Tony Ortega on his Substack. As reported by Tony, Mila and Ashton would have both been aware that their letters were not to sway the judge towards Danny's innocence but to help the judge choose the sentencing.