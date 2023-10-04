Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly stuns in plunging dress at Beckham premiere

Holly Ramsay represented her family as she arrived at the premiere for the Netflix documentary, Beckham. The 23-year-old's parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay are long-time friends of David and Victoria Beckham, often spending big family holidays and celebrating milestone moments together.

On Tuesday night, Holly attended the exclusive premiere, held at Curzon Mayfair in London, for the four-part documentary, which was released the following day.

© getty Holly Ramsay at the Netflix premiere of Beckham which was held at The Curzon Mayfair

Dressed to impress in a plunging black number, the blonde beauty – who is in a relationship with Adam Peaty – happily stopped to pose for pictures on the blue carpet. She styled the look further with a plush leather tote, a delicate gold necklace and black heels with silver embellished bows.

It's hardly surprising Holly was there in attendance since she is very close to the Beckham children. Back in 2017, Gordon spoke about their families close ties, telling The Sun: "Over the past ten years we've naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work.

"But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That's hard. We feed off each other."

© getty The daughter of Gordon Ramsay stunned in a chic black number

Both the Beckhams and the Ramsays relocated to Los Angeles around the same time, with Victoria and Tana swiftly becoming close friends and were regularly spotted hanging out together.

Other celebrity attendees at the London-based premiere included Ian Wright, Alex Scott, Dame Anna Wintour, Salma Hayek, James Corden, Louis Theroux, Spice Girls star Emma Bunton and Christian Horner.

© Karwai Tang David Beckham and his loved ones at the premiere

David was joined on the red carpet by his family: wife Victoria, eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, second son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan, youngest son Cruz and daughter Harper along with his parents Sandra and Ted Beckham and sisters Joanne Beckham and Lynne Beckham-Briggs.

WATCH: David Beckham gets emotional in Beckham trailer

BECKHAM tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs – including his affair with Rebecca Loos.