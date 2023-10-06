Tim McGraw honors Faith Hill wedding anniversary with a mind-blowing photo

The love story of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, two of the country music world's most revered artists, is the stuff of legends. Tim's recent nostalgic post on their 27th wedding anniversary, on October 6, is a testament to their enduring bond.

Digging deep into his collection, Tim unearthed the very first photograph of the duo, capturing a moment from their initial meeting.

This heartfelt memory from the spring of 1994 was taken backstage at the 'New Faces' show during the Country Radio Seminar.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Tim reflected: "This was the very first time we ever met...I fell for you in an instant!" His post wasn't just about their past; it was a celebration of their journey and the life they've built together.

© Instagram Faith and Tim when they first met

He continued: "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary, and I fall for you every day, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our three beautiful daughter’s smiles."

Concluding his touching tribute, Tim wrote, "I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary, my love! @faithhill."

Faith and Tim celebrate 27 years of marriage

Faith reciprocated her husband's sentiments by sharing an intimate black-and-white photograph on her profile. The snapshot shows her gazing affectionately at Tim as she sits onstage.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy Anniversary baby. I love you," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Faith also posted a tribute

The lovebirds, who met in 1994, started dating shortly after and tied the knot in 1996. Today, they are the proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

Their daughters joined in celebrating the special occasion. Maggie called the throwback image shared by Tim "iconic" and reshared various pictures of her parents on her Instagram story, showering them with love.

Audrey, the couple's youngest, shared a cinematic snapshot of Tim and Faith sharing a passionate kiss on a cobblestone street in Paris, with the simple caption, "Mom and Dad in Paris," followed by a heart emoji.

Faith and Tim in Paris

Tim's love and appreciation for Faith isn't just reserved for anniversaries. In a candid chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in August, he credited Faith for grounding him and possibly saving his life.

“I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old a) I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and b) I would’ve died already with my career into the ground,” he confided.

Tim highlighted the symbiotic nature of their relationship, noting how they uplift each other during challenging times.

"When (I’m) having days when (I’m) not feeling confident, then she’s the one that makes me feel confident. When we’re having days when she’s not feeling confident, then I make her feel confident,” he shared. “It just works for us.”