Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wears tiny white crop top in beach wedding photo in Greece

Gracie McGraw has been having the time of her life over the past few days, as she's been celebrating love at one of the most beautiful looking weddings we've ever seen.

The Broadway star attended the nuptials of her Broadway Sings co-stars, Corey Mach and Marco Salvatore D'Angelo, who are getting married in a stunning beach ceremony in Mykonos, Greece.

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw was pictured posing for a photo with the happy couple and the rest of her Broadway Sings co-stars, where the guests all wore white the night before the ceremony, which is set to take place on June 11.

The 26-year-old looked stunning in a white crop top teamed with a floor-length pencil skirt and red and white shoes, which added a pop of color to her look.

Gracie styled her newly-brunette hair in a chignon and opted for natural makeup to complete her look. The photo, shared by her co-star Marla Mindelle, was captioned: "Broadway Sings: Wedding".

Gracie McGraw looked lovely at her Broadway co-stars' pre-wedding night

Gracie has been living her best life since relocating to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star - and it's safe to say it's going pretty well so far.

Last month, the star showcased her incredible singing credentials in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queens - and she was a sure hit with the audience. The show took place on May 3 and 4 at The Cutting Room in New York City.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw is living her best life in NYC

She has starred in several other shows too and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media. Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson.

Her younger sister Audrey, 21, also lives in the city, while middle sister Maggie, 24, lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit. The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when Audrey left home, and they opened up about it soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA, too.

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with daughter Gracie

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

