Faith Hill's daughter introduces her 'husband' in jaw-dropping waterside photos - and you should see her dress

Gracie McGraw can do no wrong in the style stakes and her latest ensemble only goes to prove it further.

The 26-year-old Broadway star looked sensational in a beautiful wedding photo in which she posed alongside her 'husband'.

Gracie turned heads with her appearance at her friend's wedding in Greece and with her companion as she dazzled in a silk gown, with a thigh high split and heels.

The gentleman posing alongside her looked dashing in a tuxedo as he looked adoringly at Gracie, who smiled back.

"My husband looks good here," she wrote as fans rushed to tell her just how fabulous she also looked in the photos taken by the edge of an infinity pool. "Literally gasped," wrote one, while another added: "YOU CHOSE THE RIGHT DRESS," and a third commented: "I think you steal this show."

Some thought Gracie had tied the knot but the handsome man by her side was singer Tim Ehrlich, who is a good friend of the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Earlier this year, Gracie confirmed she is single - but ready to mingle. And she had her sights on an Oscar-nominated actor.She took to her Instagram to share a glowing review of the movie, Carmen, and made her feelings for its star, Paul Mescal very clear.

Gracie McGraw looked lovely at her Broadway co-stars' pre-wedding night

"Had a glorious time at the screening of @benjaminmillepied movie 'Carmen' on Tuesday night. It was beautifully crafted and emotionally charged," she began.

Praising the film's stars, Melissa Barrera and Paul, Gracie made sure to let the Irish actor know her relationship status. She added: "@melissabarreram was so stunningly magnetic in this movie with her take on the character of Carmen…. and well Paul Mescal (who btw hi paul…. I am single) easily matched his scene partners intensity and heart."

The singer has also confessed that one of her best friends, Mattie, is often confused with her girlfriend and this can make meeting someone a little tricky.

Alongside a sweet picture of the two, she quoted her friend saying: "How are we supposed to find boyfriends if everyone thinks we're dating?" confessing that though she seems to have great companionship in her group of friends, she is in fact searching for a romantic partner as well.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 Faith and Tim have three daughters

Gracie moved to the Big Apple last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star, and she's doing incredibly well. She has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

Her voice is incredible, and given that her parents are country music royalty, it's perhaps not surprising. Faith and Tim are so proud of Gracie and her siblings Maggie and Audrey too.

© Photo: Instagram Gracie and her sisters are close

Opening up about their strong personalities, Tim said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

