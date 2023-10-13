AGT's Howie Mandel confesses his wife gave him an ultimatum: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

America's Got Talent’s Howie Mandel, recently unveiled the profound impact his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) had on his family, leading to an ultimatum from his wife, Terry, which pushed him towards seeking professional help.

Now 67, Howie was diagnosed with OCD in his late 40s. Despite the diagnosis, he was initially hesitant to approach medical professionals for assistance.

"I wouldn't go see a therapist. I wouldn't go see a psychiatrist. I would not talk about the word mental health at all," Howie confessed.

The turning point came from Terry, Howie's wife of 43 years and mother to their three children. Reflecting on that pivotal moment, Howie shared with Today.com, "My wife just gave me an ultimatum. She goes, 'I can't do this anymore and I can't have the children do it anymore. And if you don't get help, that's it.' "

© Getty Howie and Terry Mandel

Following this wake-up call, Howie embarked on therapy and received his OCD diagnosis.

Grateful for the unwavering support he's received from his wife, Howie emphasized the significance of a supportive environment.

© Steve Granitz Howie Mandel is 'not proud' of passing his disorders down to his daughter

"It's important to have people around you who are there for you. That's key, but they don't know to be there for you if you don't talk about it," he said.

In a lighter vein, Howie also touched upon the personal life of his America's Got Talent co-star, Sofia Vergara, expressing hope that the Modern Family actress finds love again after her recent split from actor Joe Manganiello.

© Getty Images AGT judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara

The couple, who had been married for eight years, announced their decision to part ways in July. Expressing his fondness for Sofia, Howie stated: "I love Sofia Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny."

Both Howie and Sofia share the judge's panel on America's Got Talent, with Howie being a constant presence since 2010 and Sofia joining the esteemed panel, alongside Heidi Klum and show creator Simon Cowell, in 2020.

The reason behind Sofia and Joe's split was cited as 'irreconcilable differences' by both parties. Respecting their mutual decision, they released a statement saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Instagram America's Got Talent stars Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews on a waterfront outing with friends and family

Further reports indicated Sofia's request to retain her jewelry, artwork, and other personal belongings.

Julie Bowen, Sofia's co-star from Modern Family, recently provided insights into how Sofia has been coping post-separation. Julie, 53, mentioned to People magazine that Sofia is "doing great," attributing Sofia's positive spirit to her close-knit family and friends.

Adding to her praise for Sofia, Julie commented: "Sofía has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also being powerful."

Before her union with Joe Manganiello, Sofia was previously married to Joe Gonzalez between 1991 to 1993, with whom she has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32.