AGT’s Howie Mandel looks completely unrecognizable with new hair, sends fans into meltdown

Howie Mandel shocked fans with his new look

It was an unexpected revelation from Howie Mandel, the 67-year-old renowned judge on America's Got Talent, who recently shared a video unveiling his striking new hairstyle and declaring a brief social media break.

Fans were taken by surprise as the typically bald Howie, dressed in a casual black graphic T-shirt and his signature round glasses debuted a distinctly different look from inside his spacious home closet.

He donned a noticeably long, brown hairpiece that contrasted his familiar bald style, with the floppy hair falling about five inches long and playfully bouncing about.

"Just a note, I'm going to take a break from posting just for this one day. Okay?" the former game show host announced in the clip, suggesting a lighthearted social media hiatus.

The video quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their fascination over Howie's transformative new style. "Love the hair, Howie! I’m looking for a new stylist!" a fan remarked. "You grew hair so fast!" another one commented.

A third chimed in, "He's growing his hair back people!" Many others joined the jest, furthering the playful atmosphere of the post.

Recently, Howie featured in an episode of VanderPump Rules star, Lala Kent's podcast, Give Them Lala.

During their conversation, Lala expressed her interest in joining America's Got Talent as a guest judge. Howie, being receptive, agreed to discuss this with the show's producers. "I will talk to them," he reassured her.

In a candid discussion about aging and the freedom it brings to express oneself, Lala playfully called Howie "older and bald," stating he can get away with saying inappropriate things.

She complimented his appearance and humorously compared him to the 'rough-looking' people in her home state of Utah.

Continuing their jovial chat, Lala gave an impromptu rendition of Disney's Mulan song, Let's Get Down to Business.

The podcast host then asked if she could be a contestant on America's Got Talent. With his characteristic humor, Howie quipped: "With your singing? Sure you can because we need people to give red buzzers to."

Howie is married to Terry Mandel, a Canadian talent agent and producer.

Howie and Terry are proud parents to their three children – daughters Jackelyn Shultz and Riley Mandel and a son, Alex Mandel.

Through Jackelyn's marriage to her husband, Alex Shultz, Howie and Terry have become grandparents to their children, Abbey and Axel.