Watch: David Beckham and bride Victoria blush at very cheeky wedding speeches in new footage

From their purple wedding outfits to their thrones, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's wedding caused quite a stir in July 1999.

Fast forward two decades and the former England football captain and the former Spice Girls star still haven't divulged many details about the private ceremony or the reception – until now. As part of their new Netflix docuseries, Beckham, which follows David's football career, they shared new wedding photos and footage with their four-month-old baby boy Brooklyn. One of the clips was taken inside the wedding breakfast, which took place at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, a 15th-century castle that sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate.

© Netflix The couple got married at Luttrellstown Castle

Having already changed out of her Vera Wang corset wedding dress and his bridal white suit, the happy newlyweds donned their matching Antonio Berardi second outfits as they laughed together at the top table, surrounded by candles, red flowers and apples to tie in with their Robin Hood theme.

They turned their attention towards David's friend and fellow footballer Gary Neville as he made his best man speech – which was so cheeky it made them both blush and chuckle awkwardly!

"We've got some distinguished guests present, ladies and gentlemen. David said the Spice Girls requested the Bayern Munich team be present today and he was puzzled at this request and asked why," Gary joked in the clip. "He said that the Spice Girls replied they would love to meet men that can stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second," he continued, much to the surprise of David and his wedding guests.

He also described their wedding as "a spectacle", while Victoria had previously downplayed its extravagance, stating it was an "intimate" affair.

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," Victoria said at the annual Business of Fashion VOICES 2022. "I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]," she added.

5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary Beckham gets the boot from the Boss David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003. David was "clinically depressed" David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game. Posh and Becks changed David Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David. The couple get candid David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer. David almost misses Cruz's birth Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.

More footage from the Netflix series showed the happy couple dancing together and whispering in each other's ears, with David sporting his floppy blonde hairstyle and his bride rocking a short black bob.

"It had been such an emotional and draining season. I wouldn't have got through that moment if I hadn't been at a club like Manchester United. But she was the biggest reason that I got through that time," he gushed in the voiceover.

Where did Victoria and David Beckham have their two weddings?

The couple's first wedding took place in a small chapel near Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland, while they celebrated with a reception inside the 15th-century castle. As well as their son and ring bearer Brooklyn, guests at the 560-acre estate included Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates.

David has since revealed he regrets his purple wedding outfit, stating on the Netflix show: "I'm trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don't know when that happened. I think I just took Victoria's lead on it, but what were we thinking?" Defending their choices, VB replied: "But it was fun. We weren't worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that's just who we were," she said.

In 2017, David revealed that he and Victoria had secretly renewed their wedding vows in a much more intimate ceremony at home. "We did throw a lot at it," he said of the 1999 wedding on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

