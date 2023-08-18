Sophia Bush breaks social media silence following shocking divorce for an important reason

Sophia Bush has broken her social media silence, two weeks after it emerged she had filed for divorce from her husband of 12 months – but the former One Tree Hill and Chicago PD star kept her focus solely on politics.

The actress posted a congratulatory message to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer after the state was named the best state in the United States to live and work in. "@whitmermi you're the coolest and this proves it," Sophia shared on Instagram Stories alongside Governor Whitmer's post.

Sophia is not from Michigan, but has long been a political activist supporting Democratic candidates including Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election, and she is a founding member of the Time's Up movement.

© Instagram Sophia Bush shared her support for MI Governor Whitmer

The post comes after the 41-year-old filed for divorce from her husband Grant Hughes, one month after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The pair had launched a nonprofit together, and People magazine reported that they will continue to run the foundation together; Sophia and Grant have long been politically active together, and a month after their 2022 wedding write an essay for Glamour magazine affirming their support for abortion rights in America.

"This moment is nothing short of a national emergency. But these days it also feels incredibly personal. Because I type this as I look across the kitchen at my husband. A man with whom I am deeply in love. And a man who might never have come into my life, nor me into his, had it not been for an abortion. Not my experience — I have never had an abortion — but his. An abortion that he and a former partner had is what got us here," she wrote.

© Jerod Harris Grant Hughes and Sophia arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023

Sophia and Grant wed in a romantic ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June 2022. Guests included her PD co-star and friend Marina Squerciati, and One Tree Hill pals Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

For the ceremony Sophia took a unique spin on the wedding dress, wearing an Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown that featured an orange, peach and green floral pattern and puff sleeves.

Across the weekend she also wore a white mini dress by Khaite for a pre-wedding dinner, as well as a caped Roksanda Ilincic gown, featuring an embellished belt and matching hat for a cowboy-themed evening with friends and family.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Sophia and Grant wed in 2022

The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 11 2023, and Grant posted a gushing tribute to his wife, praising their "full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together".

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” Sophia's now-deleted post read, alongside a black and white throwback photo of their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary."

Almost all posts referencing the other have since been removed from their individual accounts.

