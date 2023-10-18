Tori Spelling's estranged husband Dean McDermott, 56, spotted kissing new girlfriend Lily Calo, 32

Recent photographs showcased on DailyMail.com depicted Dean McDermott, hand in hand with his new love interest, Lily Calo, as he dropped her off at LAX.

This latest gesture reveals a growing intimacy between the pair, especially when one considers the notorious traffic challenges at the Los Angeles airport.

Dean, 56, and Lily, 32, couldn't hold back their affection for one another, sharing a tender embrace and some parting kisses before her departure.

It was only last week when the two were photographed holding hands, making their way to the Department of Social Services West Valley in Chatsworth.

The recent airport pictures showcased Dean, donning a leather jacket paired with jeans adorned by a chain detail, assisting Lily with her baggage.

© Facebook Dean's new love interest Lily

In turn, Lily sported a jean jacket, black trousers, and platform sneakers, exuding style and sophistication. But the piece that caught most eyes was Dean's wedding band, now on his right hand rather than its traditional spot on the left.

Only a year prior, Dean was comfortably residing in the private sanctuary of Hidden Hills, where the likes of the Kardashians and Jenners were neighbors.

© LinkedIn Dean was recently photographed with Lily

This luxury came courtesy of his then-wife Tori Spelling, daughter of a multi-millionaire. However, following their split, he now occupies a rental home in the San Fernando Valley, sharing with four other men. Interestingly, he's recently been photographed in a government welfare office line.

Recent struggles have seen the Canadian actor leaning on government assistance, possibly owing to financial strains post-separation from Tori in June.

Lily, the new woman in Dean's life, is a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in LA, a detail first reported by PageSix.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Their exact meeting context remains undisclosed, but their recent sightings at a health and human services organization hint at a joint project with the 'creative development team', as mentioned on LinkedIn.

Born in New Jersey, Lily once resided in Austin, Texas, serving as the gallery director and co-founder of Canvas. Upon moving to LA, she presumably met Dean.

Her LinkedIn profile shows her association with the company since September. In an interview from 2021, Lily shared insights about her personal journey, saying: "I was a shy kid from the East coast with the humble goal of seeing the entire world and learning about as many other cultures as I could." She credited the arts, particularly writing, for pulling her out of her shell.

The turbulence in Tori and Dean's marriage became evident on June 16 when Dean briefly posted about their split on social media.

© Andrew J Cunningham Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott announced their separation earlier this year via Instagram but then swiftly deleted the post

Beyond relationship challenges, the duo faced significant financial woes, amassing a sizeable debt and grappling with legal actions from credit card firms. Tori once pinned these monetary issues on her 'bad shopping habits.'

Growing up with a lavish lifestyle, courtesy of her father Aaron Spelling, one of Hollywood's most successful producers, Tori experienced family strain after marrying Dean in 2005.

The subsequent year saw her father's demise, leaving her a mere fraction of his vast wealth. As financial hardships intensified, it was Tori's mother, Candy Spelling, who intervened, covering their essential needs.

Though Candy may still be supporting Tori, Dean seems to be navigating his financial journey solo, especially with limited acting opportunities due to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike.

Dean's past includes a marriage to Canadian TV host Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares a son, Jack McDermott. Tori and Dean, who met on the set of the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder in 2005, have five children.