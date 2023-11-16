Ronan Keating's candid comments on 'devastating' affair during marriage to ex-wife pre Storm

Ronan Keating, 46, married his model wife Storm in 2015, the same year that his divorce from his first wife Yvonne Connolly, 49, was finalised.

The former couple were married for 12 years and welcomed three children Jack, Missy and Ali before they briefly split in 2010, and permanently went their separate ways in 2012. Ronan has made some rare comments about the end of their relationship, addressing the "devastating effects" of his affair with backing dancer Francine Cornell.

© Clodagh Kilcoyne Ronan and his ex Yvonne share three children

"I had spent so long trying to be the perfect husband. I woke up and decided I didn’t want it," Boyzone star Ronan confessed on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

"I was wrong. I made a choice and, because of that choice, there were devastating effects in people’s lives."

© Anwar Hussein/Shutterstock Yvonne and Ronan at the Premiere of Star Wars 1 One - The Phantom Menace in 1999

Admitting he was "wrong", he continued: "We were on tour, and when you’re in that circle it’s a bubble. It’s not real. I was wrong. I tripped up. The pain that I caused people has been devastating."

The couple – who continue to co-parent their kids – rekindled their relationship following his affair, but he said "the trust was gone" and they ultimately decided to divorce. When You Say Nothing At All hitmaker Ronan also opened up about being "honest" with his children about his mistakes.

"I was honest. They're your kids, you have to be and with something like this, they were going to find out anyway. As a parent, you're never wrong in your children's eyes. So you feel like a failure."

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Ronan married Storm Keating in 2015

Yvonne similarly revealed she thinks it's important to be open with their three kids since they're in the public eye. "You can’t hide things from them because if you do then the chances are they are going to read about it in the papers or someone in school is going to tell them," she said in an interview with The Mirror.

"You have to be honest with them and my priority is that really. If there’s something they need to know then I will try to tell them before they hear about it from elsewhere.

"When we separated I wanted to try to give them a bit of time for it to sit with them before everyone else knew about it and I think they coped really well."

© Instagram Ronan and Storm share two kids

Yvonne went on to find love with John Conroy while Ronan married Storm at Archerfield House in Scotland in 2015 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!. Ronan and Storm are now proud parents to children Cooper and Coco.

