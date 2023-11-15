Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor marry in London - see the first wedding photo

Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have got married in a secret ceremony – and HELLO! is able to share an exclusive photograph of the beautiful bride and groom.

The couple, who have 11-month-old son Beau, tied the knot at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Monday in front of just 20 of their closest friends and family. Maeva, 31, made a picture-perfect bride in a spectacular rose gold top by Jesus Piero which she paired with a full-length A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin and a birdcage headband veil in rose gold by PS Bridal, finishing off the look with a bouquet of cream flowers from McQueen’s Flowers. James looked smart in a suit from Diverso.

© Trevor Leighton Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor married in London

Speaking to HELLO!, the couple reveal that they chose to walk down the aisle together with Beau before they exchanged their vows. “We loved seeing our families being so emotional while walking down the aisle, and having beau with us was very special,” Maeva said. “The ceremony was quick but very intense and beautiful.”

The newlyweds later celebrated with their guests at a top London hotel, with Maeva changing into a second wedding gown, and plan to hold a much bigger ceremony and reception for their wider circle of friends and family next month, with scenes appearing on Made in Chelsea.

Maeva and James, 28, got engaged in April last year during a romantic trip to Rome after a three year romance. As exclusively revealed in Hello! magazine, James got down on one knee by the Trevi Fountain – just as Maeva was making a wish that he would propose. At the same time as revealing their engagement, they also announced they were expecting their first baby together. “All my dreams are coming true at the same time,” Maeva told us at the time. “I still don’t believe it. It’s all amazing. I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

“It’s feels like I have everything I’ve ever wanted – it’s that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever,” James added.

