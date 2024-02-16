Jennifer Lopez recalls cancelling wedding to Ben Affleck: 'I didn't think we were going to make it'

Jennifer Lopez, in a heartfelt interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, revealed the tumultuous journey of her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old star delved into the past, recounting the postponed wedding in September 2003 and the subsequent split in January 2004, which placed the couple's future in doubt.

The Hustlers actress shared the emotional turmoil that surrounded the decision, confessing that while she knew Ben was her lifelong partner, the uncertainty of their relationship's direction left her feeling unsettled.

The initial breakup was a slow burn, eroding their confidence over several months as the shadow of doubt crept in.

“We didn't break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months,” Jennifer said, noting how the delayed wedding impacted their bond.

“It cast doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going."

Despite the love she felt, the fear of losing what they had was palpable. “I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we were going to make it,” she admitted, reflecting on the heartache that followed. “And so, it scared me.”

The couple's youth and inexperience contributed to their inability to navigate the challenges. Jennifer pointed out that even in their late 20s and early 30s, they weren’t ready to confront the reality of their situation and commit to the necessary work to solidify their relationship.

In the years following their split, Jennifer and Ben pursued separate lives. Jennifer married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, while Ben married Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Both marriages eventually ended, and Jennifer and Ben embarked on other relationships, growing from their experiences.

“It wasn't until both of us had done a lot of work... I was like, 'You know what? I'm totally good on my own. I'm chill, I love my life," Jennifer shared, describing the self-discovery and personal growth that led to their reunion in 2021. Their rekindled romance culminated in a surprise Las Vegas wedding the following year.

At the Los Angeles premiere of This Is Me…Now, Jennifer publicly honored Ben, the muse behind her 2002 album This Is Me…Then and the inspiration for her latest work.

Fighting back tears, she expressed gratitude for his unwavering belief in her and for the life they’ve built together.

“He inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now," she said, acknowledging Ben's discomfort with the spotlight.

"He's just like, 'Please shut up.’ No! And I say no. I say, I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself," she continued, praising him for the growth they’ve shared and the family they've created.

Jennifer’s latest work, "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story," is a testament to their enduring love story, available on Prime Video Friday

