Shakira enjoys British Grand Prix amid rumoured romance with Lewis Hamilton

Shakira embraced a cheerful mood as she attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this Sunday, amidst whispers of a blossoming relationship with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Colombian pop sensation, 46, was seen joyfully lip-syncing her new single, Copa Vacia, during her car ride to the race track. The playful star and her companion had fun with a mermaid filter, a nod to Shakira's recent music video in which she portrays a chained mermaid.

The whimsical filter showed a mermaid's tail fluttering behind them, surrounded by floating bubbles, creating an enchanting underwater illusion.The focus of the rumours, Lewis Hamilton, placed third in the Silverstone race, finishing behind Lando Norris and race victor Max Verstappen.

© Instagram Shakira singing on the way to Formula 1 Grand Prix

Rumours of a romantic connection between Hamilton, 38, and Shakira have been swirling ever since the singer's split from her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, 36, last year.

From shared boat trips in Miami to dining together in Barcelona after Lewis' second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, the pair's frequent sightings have fueled speculations.

In an intriguing twist, it was reported that Tom Cruise was part of a so-called "love triangle" with Shakira and Hamilton.

© Eric Alonso Colombian singer Shakira attends the F1 Grand Prix of Spain

According to reports, the 60-year-old, was somewhat affronted when Shakira appeared to snub his advances, opting to globe trot with Lewis, whom Tom regards as a friend.

Reports claim that the Top Gun star was under the impression that they shared "incredible chemistry" and anticipated that they would be dating in no time.

However, Shakira reportedly finds the rumours to be quite amusing. Us Weekly reported that despite having a great time with Tom Cruise during their meeting at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, she has no intention of developing a romantic relationship with him.

© Getty Shakira and Tom were photographed down at the track

When the pair were photographed together at the event, rumours circulated that the A-list actor was "extremely interested in pursuing" Shakira.

According to the outlet she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.

After parting ways with her longtime partner Gerard last summer amid cheating allegations, Shakira is focusing on her music and her two children, Milan, 10 and Sasha, eight.

© Getty Shakira with her two sons in NYC March 2023

The mother-of-two opened up about her children following her split from Gerard, when she spoke about her efforts to protect them amid the increased attention on her in the midst of her split and the tax fraud investigation on her on behalf of the Spanish government.

"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she told Elle Magazine at the time, explaining how being in the spotlight has definitely made everything going on in her life harder. She further revealed: "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us."

Shakira has fans in tears with emotional hospital video

MORE: Shakira opens up about ex Gerard Pique and his girlfriend in honest new interview

MORE: Shakira shares peek at motherhood struggle with her two sons with ex Gerard Pique

The star added: "I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"