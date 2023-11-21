Megan Fox's beach nuptials with Brian Austin Green was worlds apart from 'gothic' Machine Gun Kelly wedding plans

Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has hit the headlines on several occasions since they started dating in 2020, from drinking vials of each others' blood to Megan's unique engagement ring.

The Transformers actress and the rapper have reportedly returned to wedding planning after halting plans in February 2023 amid split rumours. But their "gothic" big day will likely be worlds apart from her first wedding with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox's Hawaii wedding

© Getty Images The former couple got married in Hawaii with just his eldest son as a witness

Following six years of dating, Megan married Brian in a romantic sunset ceremony on the beach at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu in Hawaii in June 2010. Photos show the pair exchanged vows on the sand with just Brian's 8-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, as a witness to the intimate ceremony.

The ring bearer and best man offered up the wedding bands in a Conch shell to tie in with their oceanside theme. Dressed in an all-white outfit, he twinned with his famous dad who wore a bridal Emporio Armani ensemble consisting of an untucked shirt and straight trousers.

© Sipa/Shutterstock Megan Fox showing off her wedding and engagement rings at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards

Meanwhile, Megan was a beautiful beach bride in a silk chiffon Armani Privé wedding dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline, a flowing skirt and a statement 16-foot train. Going barefoot, the actress kept her look low-key with minimal makeup and her hair left in a straight style that fell to her waist.

A long veil and a white bouquet finished off her bridal look, which is set to be very different from her sultry second wedding, according to reports.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's split

© Kathy Hutchins Megan and Brian were married from 2010 to 2020

Megan and Brian welcomed three children, Noah, born in 2012, Bodhi, born in 2014, and Journey, born in 2016, shortly after Megan filed for divorce.

They reconciled and she dismissed their divorce case in 2019, but Brian confirmed in May 2020 that they had ended their ten-year marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star later admitted that his ex-wife was the one to initiate their split after spending five weeks away from the family shooting a movie. Following her return, he said on … With Brian Austin Green podcast: "She said, ‘You know, I realised while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.

"And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt."

Megan Fox's second wedding plans

Megan went on to find love with Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, whom she described as her "twin flame" on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, during their first joint interview in 2020.

They announced their engagement in January 2022 after he proposed under a banyan tree with a Stephen Webster ring made of two parts. He explained on Instagram: "The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

© Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 Megan and MGK confirmed their relationship in 2010

Wedding planning was not smooth sailing, with MGK telling James Cordon in February 2022 that they were holding out for a venue that could fit in with their "gothic" architecture and "red river" themes.

E! reported that Megan was considering wearing an unconventional black wedding dress, and MGK gave an insight into their star-studded guest list during a chat with Howard Stern.

© Instagram The actress showed off her emerald and diamond ring in 2022

"I think my side is going to be an army of few. I have so many close and best friends that have been with me all these years. But, yeah, I think Pete [Davidson] is absolutely going to be standing there with me and we should just mic him just for commentary anyway," he said.

The pair have not shared much information on their wedding plans following their rumoured split in February 2023, which saw Megan delete all photos of MGK before wiping her entire account. However, they appear to have rekindled their relationship and have made several joint appearances since then.

