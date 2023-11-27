Naomi Campbell, 53, sparks engagement rumors as she wears huge diamond ring at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Naomi Campbell recently sparked engagement rumors as she was spotted donning a striking diamond ring at the F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The 53-year-old fashion legend, known for her illustrious career and high-profile relationships, was seen wearing the impressive sparkler on her wedding finger, leading to speculation about a possible secret engagement.

Naomi, who embraced motherhood for the second time in June, has a history of dating A-list celebrities, including Gerard Butler, Terrence Howard, and Skepta.

She was previously engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton in 1993 and later to Italian businessman Flavio Briatore before their split in 2002.

© Kym Illman Naomi Campbell on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit

Despite her high-profile romantic past, Naomi has not publicly stepped out with anyone recently, making the identity of a potential fiancé a matter of intrigue for her fans.

During the event, Naomi exuded elegance in a chic dress adorned with an abstract black and white pattern, paired with chunky trainers and a belt.

© Dan Istitene - Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks to Naomi Campbell on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Yet, it was the large diamond ring that caught everyone's attention. The supermodel styled her raven hair loosely and sported a soft makeup look, enhancing her natural beauty.

Naomi's presence at the Grand Prix also included a warm greeting with professional racing driver Lewis Hamilton, showing her support for him.

© Dan Istitene - Formula 1 Naomi Campbell talks with Princess Eugenie on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Interestingly, she was seen wearing a similar ring on a different finger while celebrating her friend P Diddy's birthday earlier in the month.

In June, Naomi celebrated the arrival of her second child, declaring it's 'never too late' to become a mother. Naomi shared a heartwarming photo of the baby boy, cradled by her and his hand held by her two-year-old daughter.

The newborn, dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana babygrow, was lovingly welcomed by Naomi as a 'True Gift from God.'

This joyful addition to her family follows the surprise birth of her first child, a daughter, in May 2021.

© Amin Mohammad Jamali Naomi Campbell seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi with a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger

Naomi managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps, even walking the Michael Kors runway in New York without a visible baby bump just weeks before announcing her daughter's birth. In a British Vogue interview, she clarified that her daughter was not adopted, hinting at the possibility of surrogacy.

Naomi's personal life, especially her romantic endeavors, has always been a subject of interest. Apart from her fling with rapper Skepta in 2018 and a brief connection with One Direction's Liam Payne, she has been linked to numerous notable figures like Diddy, Robert De Niro, Mike Tyson, and Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin.

Despite being intensely private about her love life, Naomi has maintained amicable relations with her ex-partners and, as of now, is not known to be in a new relationship.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.