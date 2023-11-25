Blake Lively shares hilarious engagement photo – wait 'til you see the giant diamond

Blake Lively shared a stunning close-up of a giant ring on Instagram as she joked she was "engaged" – again!

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, has been married to Ryan Reynolds, 47, since 2012, after the Deadpool star proposed with a gorgeous pink diamond ring. Her latest snap wasn't showcasing her own rock, which is thought to be worth $2 million, but her friend Samantha Stone's jewellery, which appears to be an antique diamond cluster ring on a gold band.

The Gossip Girl star showed off Samantha's stunning diamond ring as she joked they were "engaged"

Blake held her friend's left hand up to the camera with a shocked face and wrote: "I'm (friendship) engaged. Happy birthday to my second best female friend."

What followed was a series of photos showing their bond, which included the pair posing with a Disney princess and hugging around the dinner table.

Blake shared a series of photo of her friend on her birthday

Blake first met her husband in 2010 while working on Green Lantern, when they were both in relationships with other people. But sparks flew during a double date in 2011, and the rest is history!

Ryan turned to celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to create the pretty pink oval ring set in rose gold with a hidden halo of diamonds beneath the main stone. She was also responsible for their wedding bands which they revealed in photos shared with Martha Stewart Weddings.

The Green Lantern actress has a pink oval diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz

They tied the knot in September 2012 with Blake choosing an embellished Marchesa wedding gown which she later admitted she burnt with a sparkler.

WATCH: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

However, Ryan has since apologised for their wedding venue, Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, a former plantation in South Carolina, after being criticised for glamorising a place where black slaves once suffered and died. He said it is "something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for".

The happy couple – who are now parents to four children: James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth whose name has not yet been revealed – held a secret second wedding at their home years later, according to Ryan.

"Years ago, we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant [expletive] mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action," he explained.

"It doesn't mean you won't [expletive] up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

