Denise Welch 'hurt' after son Matty Healy missed her third wedding

Denise Welch gathered the likes of Carol McGiffin and Andrea McLean to witness her wedding with Lincoln Townley, but one very important person who wasn't among the 260 guests was her son Matty Healy.

On Monday, the Loose Women ladies began discussing whether it is acceptable to miss family events when Denise made the confession that The 1975 singer didn't attend her nuptials.

WATCH: Denise Welch discusses why son Matt Healy missed her wedding with husband Lincoln

The Waterloo Road actress tied the knot at a private villa on the Algarve on 13 July 2013, and she admitted that she was "hurt" that her son didn't fly out to join in with the celebrations. Denise even stated at the time that she "wouldn't forgive" him.

"Matty, my Matthew, he missed my wedding to Lincoln," she said, and the confession was met with gasps by fellow panellists. "I remember when he called me I was doing a play, and he said, 'Mum, what would you say if I told you I can't make your wedding.'

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Denise Welch revealed her son Matty Healy missed her wedding to Lincoln in 2013

"This was ten years. I said, 'I'd never forgive you,' and he said, 'Even if I was supporting the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park?'"

Denise has since come to terms with the fact that her son had other work commitments and said they can even joke about it today. "And it hurt me but I completely understood. It was a dilemma for both of us and it was hard, but I would never have said, 'You've got to [come]' because the band was on the up."

Smiling about the irony of the situation, she added that when they were aged 14 and "making a lot of noise in the garage" she used to shout at them, "Get a job! Unless you are supporting the Rolling Stones, get a job."

© Getty Lincoln Townley and Denise Welch got married in Portugal in front of 260 guests

Ruth Langsford replied: "I love that, the ultimate revenge."

Photos show Denise looking radiant in a lemon-yellow lace wedding dress by Sharon Bowen, with off-the-shoulder straps, floral details and a mermaid silhouette.

She wore her blonde hair in glamorous curls and added a yellow floral headpiece, while her husband Lincoln wore a matching pastel yellow suit layered over an open white shirt.

This was not the only outfit Denise wore on her big day – she changed into a bridal white embroidered gown with a V-neck and feathered sleeves for her evening reception. But it was Lincoln's second outfit that shocked fans! He removed his jacket to reveal a grey waistcoat with a black-and-white picture of Denise's face on the back.

The former Benidorm star was previously married to David Easter from 1983 to 1988, and Tim Healy from 1988 to 2012. For the latter, Denise was 20 weeks pregnant with her eldest son Matthew, and the former couple went on to welcome another son called Louis in 2001 before splitting.

