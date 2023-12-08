Did Selena Gomez just confirm romance with Benny Blanco? What she’s said so far

Selena Gomez recently stirred excitement among her fans with hints of a new romance.

On December 7th, the singer and actress, seemed to confirm her relationship with producer Benny Blanco, 35, through a series of candid comments on social media.

A fan account on PopCrave shared a black-and-white photo of Benny and Selena, 31, looking quite close and comfortable together.

Responding to the post, Selena expressed her affection for Benny. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she commented, and in response to a fan's remark, she added, "then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

© Instagram Selena with Benny

Her responses didn't stop there. To another fan's comment, she stated, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Addressing a different user, Selena emphasized her newfound happiness and determination to live life on her own terms. "If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all," she firmly stated.

© Instagram Benny Bianco

The speculation around their relationship was further fueled on December 3rd when Selena commented "Facts" on another fan account's Instagram post suggesting she was in a relationship.

She even shared a selfie with Blanco on her Instagram Story, adding more weight to the rumors.

The two recently collaborated on Selena's latest hit, "Single Soon," and Blanco was notably present at her 31st birthday celebration in July.

However, in a September TikTok post, Selena humorously denied having a boyfriend, playfully lip-syncing, "Not me... Stay safe out there."

© Instagram Selena Gomez appears to be in a new relationship

In a candid interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, Selena opened up about enjoying her single life and shared that her upcoming music would be filled with feel-good songs.

She expressed a desire for self-contentment before letting someone else into her life. "I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be," she explained.

Selena Gomez

Her recent single "Single Soon" reflects this sentiment, celebrating the joys of being single and the anticipation of the end of a relationship.

Selena humorously recalled an attempt to flirt during a soccer match, which didn't go as planned, inspiring a scene in the music video for the song. This video also captures the essence of her real-life girls' nights out, which she described as spontaneous and fun.

