Millie Bobby Brown admits to clash with Jake Bongiovi ahead of first Christmas as fiancés

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi are ready to spend the rest of their lives together, but first they need to agree on how they want to celebrate Christmas!

The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year after three years of dating, are entering their first holiday season officially as fiancés, before presumably tying the knot next year.

Now, in the midst of wedding planning, it appears they also need to find common ground when it comes to Christmas planning as well.

"My decorations go up before Halloween," Millie revealed to People during a pop-up event for her new coffee line, Florence by Mills Coffee," before confessing: "Jake's very much against that, but who cares?"

As the Stranger Things actress anticipates married life with Jake, the two are starting to develop their own traditions, and Jake is starting to get used to some of Millie's.

"My tradition is, you have to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas Eve," she shared, adding: "Jake didn't do that."

© Getty Jake and Millie have been together for three years

She continued: "I introduced it to him and he kind of is still not on board with it, but I'm like, 'You have to open it'’ And then he picks the biggest one and I'm like, of course you did."

Millie declared that Christmas is definitely the holiday she finds most special, and went on: "It's just where I thrive. I love the twinkly lights and the ornaments."

© Instagram The couple had their engagement party earlier this year

"The holidays is about seeing family and spending time with your loved ones," she continued, noting that for her, it's about "being able to truly reflect and understand how grateful we are to live in a house that's put together."

She added: "I just feel very, very grateful and lucky to be able to be under a roof with my family."

© Instagram Millie splits her time between London and Atlanta

Plus, while Millie might be the one taking care of all things Christmas in the relationship, just last month, it was Jake making sure she enjoyed an all-American Thanksgiving with his famous family, dad Jon Bon Jovi and mom Dorothea Hurley.

© Instagram Jake and Millie announced their engagement in April

"Obviously I'm British, so I don't celebrate Thanksgiving, but of course Jake's family are American, so they were able to introduce me to what a real American Thanksgiving looked like," Millie further told People.

She endearingly added: "Jake's mom's cooking was amazing, so I really got introduced to a really great Thanksgiving [with a] wonderful family."

