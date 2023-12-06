Julia Roberts makes rare comments about her ‘anchor’ Danny Moder in new interview

In a recent interview on the Today show, Julia Roberts opened up about her marriage, attributing much of her family's stability and happiness to her husband, Danny Moder.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb, alongside her 'Leave The World Behind' co-star Mahershala Ali, Roberts didn't hold back in expressing her admiration and gratitude towards Danny

“Danny really is the bedrock of our family,” Julia shared.

“He's our anchor and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. I feel incredibly grateful for his presence in our lives.”

While acknowledging Danny's pivotal role in their family, Julia playfully noted that she also plays a significant part in their harmonious household.

“I’m not handing over all the credit,” she clarified with a smile. “It’s just that my understanding of a deeply felt life truly began with him.”

The couple's love story began back in 2000 on the set of 'The Mexican.' At that time, Danny was married to Vera Steimberg, and Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt.

After their respective relationships ended, Julia and Danny married in July 2002 and have since welcomed three children together – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 16.

In July, celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary, Julia posted a heartfelt tribute to Danny, highlighting the joy and fulfillment their marriage brings her.

The previous year, for their 20th anniversary, she shared a tender photo of the two sharing a kiss on Instagram, captioning it with affectionate hashtags expressing her happiness.

Danny, too, took to social media to celebrate their two decades together, reminiscing about their journey with a nostalgic note.

“Starting our 20th year of marriage today. Holding on to this beautiful girl, one epic day at a time,” he wrote, reflecting on their shared past and the journey ahead.

Julia, known for her privacy when it comes to personal matters, occasionally opens up about her family life. In an interview on CBS This Morning in October 2022, she spoke of the joy and fulfillment she finds in her home life.

“Being a homemaker is my full-time job when I'm not acting. It’s not always perfect, but it’s filled with joy. The life Danny and I have built, the life we share with our children, that's my greatest achievement,” she expressed.

