Tony Hawk shares first pictures of Frances Bean Cobain's stunning couture wedding dress

Tony Hawk has shared the first look at his son's wedding day to Frances Bean Cobain – and the singer looked gorgeous in a Claire Pettibone gown that mixed Victorian style with the 1920s.

"The dress that started it all" for the renowned designer, the gown is a full-length ivory dress with a sweetheart neckline and capped sleeves while "rich Guipure lace dangles dance along tiers of lace as heart-shaped embellishments adorn the sheer illusion back into the heart shaped train".

For her special day, Frances – the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and singer Courtney Love – wore her hair in loose waves, and kept her makeup in tune with the dress, pairing a rosy cheek that recalled the roaring twenties with a plum lip color.

The gown is a part of Claire's Couture collection which ranges from $4,000 to $12,000.

© Claire Pettibone Claire Pettibone's couture gown was worn by Frances Bean Cobain and customized

The picture, shared by skateboarding legend, Tony, came as he wished his son Riley a happy 31st birthday.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man. I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example," he captioned the post, adding: "We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble)."

© Instagram Frances and Riley weny public in 2022

The par wed on October 7 and in true rock and roll fashion was officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Frances’ godfather.

The two went public with their romance in January 2022, when Frances returned from a social media break to share a carousel of images of moments she said had “brought me a great amount of joy”.

Among the images were pictures of Riley over the holiday season, and snaps of Frances and Riley on a boat with his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.

© Instagram Frances with Riley Hawk and his family

"2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for," Frances captioned her post. "I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with the authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self happy new year."

© Terry McGinnis Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (right) with wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain in the early 1990s

Frances was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva between 2014 and 2017, igniting a contentious battle over one of Kurt's guitars.

Post-divorce Silva retained an acoustic guitar that Kurt had played during an MTV: Unplugged session, but Courtney and Frances' attempts to regain ownership of the guitar failed. Silva sold the guitar, 1959 Martin D-18E, via Julien's Auctions and it sold for a record-breaking $6,010,000.