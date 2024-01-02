Taylor Swift rings in the New Year with passionate kiss from beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted cruising around Kansas City, Missouri, in a luxurious setting on Monday.

The pair, both aged 34, were seen in the NFL star's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost, a sighting that came hours after they shared a passionate midnight kiss on New Year's Eve.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured the duo looking slightly weary from their eventful celebration, yet Taylor appeared effortlessly stylish with her hair in loose curls and her signature everyday glam makeup.

Travis, still wearing the same black beanie from the previous day, accompanied Taylor as they drove across town.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis share a passionate kiss on NYE

According to reports, they were traveling from one of Travis’s residences to another, where they planned to meet his mother, Donna.

The exact location of their stay after the night out remains unclear, but Travis owns several properties in Kansas City.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr's wfie Chariah Gordon on Instagram October 23, 2023 where the couple is posing next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

These include a luxury apartment downtown, a $1 million home in Briarcliff West, and a recently purchased $6 million mansion.

The mansion, bought with Taylor in mind, is situated in a gated community and features amenities like a waterfall, swimming pool, and mini-golf course.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on 15 October 2023 in New York City.

Travis’s acquisition of this lavish property in October was reportedly motivated by a desire to ensure greater privacy for the couple amidst their high-profile relationship.

Despite their frequent time spent in Kansas City, Taylor and Travis are rarely seen out together, likely due to the private nature of their neighborhood.

However, they were recently photographed at a private party celebrating the Chiefs' big win and the arrival of 2024. The event was a glamorous affair, attended by Travis’s friends, teammates, and his mother.

© Gotham Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Taylor, initially donning a custom Chiefs bomber jacket for the game, later switched to a sparkly mini-dress for the party. Travis complemented her style with a cool brown matching set, accessorized with a diamond-crusted “TK” chain.

While the couple didn’t share any photos from the event themselves, other attendees posted several images and videos.

These posts revealed the couple cozying up on the dance floor. As midnight approached, Travis lovingly wrapped an arm around Taylor's lower back, pulling her in for a tender kiss.

The “Anti-Hero” singer reciprocated by placing her hands on Travis’s face, leading to a sweet smooch shared between the two. Following the kiss, Taylor wrapped her arms around Travis’s neck, exchanging affectionate words and enjoying the celebratory atmosphere of the new year.

