Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance actually genuine? An expert weighs in

The burgeoning romance between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has been the subject of much speculation, with many pondering whether their connection is a genuine affair or merely a publicity stunt.

However, insights from celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman suggest that this couple's bond is authentic and deeply rooted in genuine affection.

Inbaal's analysis of Taylor and Travis's interactions paints a picture of a legitimate and heartfelt relationship. "Travis, in particular, seems utterly smitten with Taylor," she tells HELLO!

"His expressions when he's with her are not just for show. His broad smiles, the light in his eyes – these are clear indicators of true happiness, not just a facade for the cameras."

© Instagram Are Travis and Taylor in a romance or showmance?

The couple's hand-holding, a frequent occurrence captured by paparazzi, also speaks volumes about their relationship. "Travis’s way of holding Taylor’s hand is gentle and considerate, suggesting a desire to make her feel comfortable and cherished," Inbaal notes.

"The protective manner in which he enfolds her hand signals a deep, intimate bond."

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty

While Taylor's body language might be comparatively reserved, it still conveys trust and affection. "Her lowered gaze when with Travis indicates a level of trust and comfort," Inbaal explains.

"Even though she might not be as openly passionate in her gestures, the fact that she holds his hand and appears relaxed and happy in his presence speaks to the authenticity of their connection."

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on 15 October 2023 in New York City.

Inbaal does point out one aspect that suggests their bond is still evolving: "They don't always walk in sync. Unlike long-term couples who often mirror each other’s steps, Taylor and Travis haven't yet developed this level of unspoken coordination."

Their connection was particularly evident at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, where Travis was seen in a VIP tent, visibly enjoying her performance.

Fans noticed Travis's delight, especially when Taylor playfully altered the lyrics of her song "Karma" to include a nod to Travis's football team, the Chiefs.

© Gotham Travis hinted that he's in love with Taylor

The concert also provided a tender moment between the two, with footage showing Taylor rushing into Travis's arms for an embrace and a kiss after her performance.

With Taylor's tour taking a break until February, the couple now has the opportunity to spend more time together, especially with the holiday season approaching.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Travis opened up about his relationship with Taylor, expressing awe at her resilience and ability to live joyfully under constant scrutiny.

"I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them,” Travis shared, acknowledging the unique challenges of being with someone as high-profile as Taylor. “Seeing how smart Taylor is, has been mind-blowing. I’m learning every day."

