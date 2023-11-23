Fans are convinced Travis Kelce just admitted he's in love with Taylor Swift

Swifties are abuzz with speculation and excitement following recent remarks by NFL star Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by his brother Jason Kelce.

Fans are convinced that Travis subtly admitted his love for pop superstar Taylor Swift. During the podcast episode, Travis, 34, enthusiastically praised the WSJ. Magazine cover story that profiled him, emphasizing his affection not only for Kansas City but also for the significant people in his life.

This statement set tongues wagging in the Swiftie community, as a TikTok user shared the clip with the suggestive caption, "Did he just say he loved Taylor? Yep."

The theory of a romantic link between Travis and Taylor, 33, gained traction among fans, with comments flooding in about the athlete's apparent deep affection.

One fan speculated, "He was so close to saying 'my love for Taylor,'" interpreting Travis's words as a veiled declaration of love.

Despite this frenzy of fan theories, some skeptics pointed out that Travis's comments were likely more general, referring to his friends and family featured in the WSJ. Magazine article.

Critics of the love theory urged caution, with one TikTok user commenting, "For the love of God, quit stretching."

Travis's indirect acknowledgment of "the Swifties" for their support of Jason's "A Philly Special Christmas" album added more fuel to the speculative fire.

However, Travis refrained from directly mentioning Taylor in the podcast, leaving room for interpretation.

The podcast episode came amid rumors of Travis and Taylor spending Thanksgiving together, which Travis seemed to dispel. He quipped about a solitary KFC feast, as Taylor was reportedly heading to São Paulo for the holiday.

One of the things Travis addressed in the WSJ interview was being "uncharacteristically guarded" in his relationship thanks to the increasing attention on the couple over the past few months.

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," the NFL star stated, adding that it was an adjustment at first to begin dating someone with so much focus on them in the media.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," Travis shared. "I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

