Sharon Osbourne shares incredibly rare photo from wedding to Ozzy Osbourne for poignant reason

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are one of the most rock and roll couples we can think of, rarely wearing anything other than their trademark black, so it came as a shock to fans when Sharon shared a rare insight into their wedding day – and it looked far more traditional than you'd expect!

The 70-year-old took to Instagram to post an incredibly rare photo from their 1982 wedding day, and while you might have imagined the duo would have a gothic-inspired wedding – Ozzy is known as the prince of darkness, after all – their nuptials looked surprisingly classic.

In the loved-up photo, Sharon gazes at her new husband adoringly, with both of them dressed in head-to-toe white.

Sharon opted for a long-sleeved, floor-length gown with a traditional waist-length veil and a cascading bunch of white flowers, while Ozzy wore flared white trousers, a white jacket and a bow tie, with his hair a shaggy blonde.

While the picture is undeniably lovely, Sharon didn't post it simply to reminisce. Instead, share shared the photo to highlight the terrible fires taking place in Hawaii at the moment, as that is where the couple tied the knot.

Alongside the romantic photo, Sharon wrote: "Ozzy and I were married in Maui in 1982. We vacation once a year to Maui, it holds such a special, magical place in our hearts. We are devastated for the people of #lahaina I have put a few links in my stories of ways to donate and help Maui recover."

Sharon's followers echoed her sentiments, writing of the catastrophe: "It's heartbreaking to see the remnants of such a wonderful town. So many wonderful people called Lahaina home."

Another commented: "Thank you Sharon and Ozzy for sharing a link for those that can donate a little or more." A third added: "It really is devastating. So hard to even look at the pictures. It almost looks unreal."

Others praised the charming photo, writing: "The way Sharon always looks at Ozzy with such love! You guys are the best metal couple ever," and: "The look on Ozzy's face is perfect!"

We hope Sharon's call to her fans will help support those affected in Maui.

