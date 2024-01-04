Prince William and Princess Kate have 'broken the mould' with 'mischievousness' in relationship

The Prince and Princess of Wales have "broken the mould" with their public relationship, according to a body language expert.

After connecting during their time studying at St Andrews University in Scotland, Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship has "really developed" from childhood sweethearts to senior royals who are the pictures of poise and service. But that doesn't mean that they haven't maintained their "playfulness and mischievousness", explained Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo.

© Getty Kate and William are still "playful" and "mischievous", Darren said

Looking back at the transformation of their relationship, and how it differs from other royals, he said: "William and Kate are a very strong couple, and their relationship has continued to evolve and grow even stronger over the years. They started off as independent students who found true love. They were sweethearts, and we still see that side to them now.

"An important thing I have seen over the years is that both their levels of confidence and independence - in public and private - have really developed. We have never seen senior members of the royal family be so affectionate with one another in the public eye. If we look back at photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, we would never have seen them holding hands or being tactile with each other.

© Getty The couple occasionally show public displays of affection

"This shows how in tune William and Kate are with each other on an emotional level. They’re also not afraid to be open and honest through their body gestures about how they feel. They've really broken the mould, and there's a level of humour, playfulness and mischievousness to them when they want to be - which is really refreshing to see."

However, these moments are few and far between, with the Prince and Princess prioritising their duties. In the past, Darren has also explained that they don't feel the need to be tactile all the time as they are both very independent.

Following their visit to the Foundling Museum in 2022, Darren Stanton picked up their subconscious cues about their feelings for one another.

© Mark Cuthbert The body language expert said the couple don't always feel the need to be tactile. Pictured at the Foundling Museum in 2022.

"One thing that is clear about William and Kate as a couple - and has been from the outset - is that they are undeniably on the same page.

"They are more than comfortable with one another and around each other, so much so that they don’t feel a need to constantly be tactile. This was visible during [their] engagement where they were seen keeping a subtle distance from each other, yet held the exact same posture.

© Getty The Prince and Princess often maintain a poised appearance during royal engagements

"This can be taken as a show of strength as the pair are happy to operate as individuals despite attending events as a pair."

Following an eight-year relationship, they announced their engagement in November 2010 with Kate showing off her sapphire and diamond engagement ring – an heirloom from William's late mother Princess Diana.

During their engagement interview, they reflected on their early relationship where Kate admitted she was "shy."

WATCH: Look back at Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding

"I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you," she said. "William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on."

The royals went on to marry at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 and they are now doting parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

DISCOVER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer 'openly passionate' after relationship 'evolved'