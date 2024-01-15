Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's body language on CCA red carpet decoded after fans question 'divorce'

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski recently captivated onlookers with their loving display at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Their affectionate interaction sparked intrigue, especially following fan speculation over a perceived mention of 'divorce' at the Golden Globes.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigen decoded their gestures, offered insights into their relationship dynamics.

On the red carpet, The Devil Wears Prada star was a vision in a sequined red gown, while John complemented her elegance in a smart beige suit.

© Frazer Harrison John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Their interaction, filled with laughter and mutual admiration, was a stark contrast to the recent social media buzz.

Inbaal observed the couple's body language, noting the natural ease and warmth they share. "John and Emily stand like two people who are totally at ease with one another," Inbaal explained to HELLO!

© Kevin Mazur Emily and John's body language is positive according to expert

When Emily laughed at John's joke, her reaction was spontaneous and genuine. "Her eyes are squeezed shut, which only happens in genuine laughter," Inbaal said, indicating the authenticity of their connection.

This analysis is particularly poignant given the recent fan theories suggesting John mentioned 'divorce' on the Golden Globes red carpet.

© Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

One TikTok user wrote: “Did he say I can't wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I'm serious.”

“I've watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce,” wrote another.

Despite various interpretations of the moment, Inbaal's observations highlight a deeper, affectionate bond between the couple. "Laughing together shows that they're on the same wavelength," Inbaal adds, suggesting a strong, harmonious relationship.

© Lionel Hahn Fans though the couple were discussing divorce

The couple's display at the Critics Choice Awards seems to affirm their close bond, countering any notions of discord suggested by fans.

Their loving gestures and shared humor paint a picture of a couple deeply comfortable and happy in each other's company.

Emily and John, parents to Hazel and Violet, have been navigating the balance between their bustling careers and family life.

Recently, Emily announced her decision to pause her acting career to focus on her children, emphasizing the importance of being present for them.

John, who has often publicly expressed his admiration for Emily, continues to support her choices, reinforcing their partnership's strength.

Emily and John's appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, analyzed through the lens of body language expertise, offers a reassuring narrative about their relationship.

Despite the whirlwind of rumors and speculations, their interactions reflect a couple deeply connected and committed to each other, both on and off the red carpet.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.