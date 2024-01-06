Michelle Keegan's beautiful bridesmaids wore the slinkiest fitted dresses for Mark Wright nuptials

Fans of the new Netflix hit Fool Me Once will no doubt be obsessed with Michelle Keegan's every sartorial choice as she promotes the new show. But a certain fashion choice in the show got us talking.

The flashback scenes where Michelle's character Maya Stern marries her husband Joe Burkett in a gorgeous high-neck lace wedding dress had us remembering Michelle's own wedding day to her Heart Radio presenter husband Mark Wright in 2015.

© Shutterstock Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan wed in 2015

The actress, 36, was supported by seven of her closest girlfriends as her bridesmaids on her big day – Mark's sisters Jess and Natalya as well as Michelle's stepsister Nichola Norman, her cousins Gemma Smith, Katie Fearnehough, and Lauren Bell. Her best friend Beckie Hatch was her maid of honour.

The women looked so stunning in slinky fitted dresses. Michelle's bridesmaids' dresses were cornflower blue and fitted with scooped necklines and a piece of tulle cascading down the back.

Each of the bronzed bridesmaids wore their hair in voluminous updos with a side part and small white flowers tucked into the bun. They all carried bouquets of stunning white gypsophilia and roses that tied in with Michelle's look seamlessly.

The blushing bride looked so radiant on her big day that was covered exclusively by HELLO! Michelle looked breathtaking in a bespoke intricate white mermaid gown designed by Galia Lahav at Browns Bride, with a full skirt from the knee down and a fitted bodice covered in lace. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and dainty capped sleeves made from lace that tied into the open lacy back.

The former Corrie star wore her brunette locks in a bouffant half-up do which catered for her trailing veil designed by Peter Langer and carried a beautiful bouquet of white roses. Michelle's veil was finished with lace from Gibraltar in a touching nod to her grandmother.

Beneath her full skirt peeked a pair of Terry De Havilland platform heels which had her new initials, MW, in diamonds on the soles. Michelle wore a pair of diamond drop earrings and her natural makeup look ensured Michelle looked lit from within.

Michelle kept with tradition, ensuring she had her something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. Her something blue was perfume the Blue by Oscar De La Renta, the old was her mum's blue garter from her wedding day, the new was her wedding dress and the borrowed were her diamond earrings from Amrapali.

Her football pundit husband Mark looked so dapper with his line-up of ushers in crisp black suits by Stephen Williams with white shirts and black bow-ties. Since the big day Mark has shared photos with his 1.9 million Instagram followers in the church before the ceremony with his male cousins and friends, all in matching black tie. Mark told HELLO!: "We don't want to look back at photos in 20 years time and wish we had gone classic. With the black tux, white shirt, and black bow ties, it will always look slick".

The pair tied the knot in St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds on 24 May where Michelle walked down the aisle to Shania Twain's 'From This Moment On'. Their reception was held at Hengrave Hall estate in Suffolk. Mark's sister and former TOWIE star Jess took to Instagram to share photos of the big day including a shot of herself and Mark's groomsmen on the dancefloor later in the evening putting on a show for their guests.

Following their big day, Mark and Michelle jetted off on their honeymoon to Dubai where they shared an array of gorgeous sun-soaked photos.

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan 'had no choice' but to tackle her biggest phobia while filming Fool Me Once

Michelle returned the favour and was one of Jess' bridesmaids at her stunning Spanish wedding to William Lee-Kemp in 2021. Michelle was seen in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder blush dress.