Michelle Keegan makes subtle change to sheer lace wedding dress

Nine years after tying the knot with Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan once again slipped into a lace gown for her role on Fool Me Once.

Just minutes into the show, fans were treated to some bridal inspiration as Michelle's character Maya walked down the aisle in a figure-skimming frock from Maggie Sottero Designs – which she made some crucial changes to. The actress flashed her underwear in a sheer top with long sleeves covered with intricate embroidered lace. It was finished with a plain skirt with a lace-trimmed train and an open back, which she showed off with her brunette hair twisted into curls and fastened into a high ponytail.

Costume designer Jacky Levy shared some behind-the-scenes secrets of her gown, writing on Instagram: "THE WEDDING DRESS! Michelle Keegan @michkeegan as Maya in Netflix series Fool Me Once looking stunning! Thank you so much to everyone at The Confetti Box bridal shop in Eccles @confettiboxbrides and thank you for the extra lace to infill the neck and bodice. Go there if you need a wedding dress….they are so lovely!"

The comments section was awash with glowing reviews of the outfit, with one writing: "You always look beautiful! The show was excellent, and the wedding dress was stunning!" and another adding: "The big high pony with this dress was iconicccccc." A third remarked: "That is perfection!!"

© Getty Michelle Keegan is starring in Fool Me Once alongside Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage

Michelle's wedding dress is not the only outfit on her popular Netflix drama that has garnered attention. Many fans have been lusting after her casual yet chic wardrobe after the Harlan Coben thriller became the number-one trending show in more than 60 countries. The Manchester native has undergone a Hollywood transformation since shooting to fame as Tina McIntyre in the iconic ITV soap opera aged 21. One of her most iconic looks to date was her gorgeous bridal gown, which she wore for her big day in May 2015, covered exclusively by HELLO!.

© Getty The actress married Mark Wright in 2015

Walking down the aisle to Shania Twain's 'From This Moment On', the blushing bride looked radiant in a bespoke mermaid gown designed by Galia Lahav at Browns Bride, with a fitted lace bodice, a sweetheart neckline, dainty capped sleeves and an open back – which boasted several similarities to her latest TV gown.

Styling her brunette locks in a bouffant half-updo, Michelle finished off her look with a veil with lace from Gibraltar in a touching nod to her grandmother. Barely visible underneath the hem of her floor-length gown were her Terry De Havilland platform heels, personalised with her new initials, MW, in diamonds on the soles.

Meanwhile, Mark wore a classic black tux and Michelle's bridesmaids – which included Mark's sisters Jess and Natalya – looked gorgeous in slinky fitted cornflower blue dresses with scooped necklines and a piece of tulle cascading down the back.

