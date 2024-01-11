Michelle Keegan's Hollywood glow-up: From Coronation Street to polished new look

She's one of the nation's most recognisable stars on our screens and currently leading the cast of a hugely popular Netflix drama, so it's safe to say Michelle Keegan is thriving. The 36-year-old plays Maya in the brand new Harlan Coben thriller, Fool Me Once, which has gone on to become the number-one trending show in more than 60 countries.

But before her success in the 2024 series, Michelle was perhaps best known for starring in other TV classics such as Our Girl, Brassic and, of course, Coronation Street – the show that made her a household name.

The Manchester native was just 21 years old when she landed the part of Tina McIntyre in the iconic ITV soap opera, and over the years Michelle has blossomed thanks to a stunning Hollywood-style glow-up.

© VISHAL SHARMA Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan's stunning looks over the years…

Humble beginnings © Dave Hogan,Getty Michelle was born in Stockport in 1987. Following her high school education, before landing a big role on TV, she was studying at the Manchester School of Acting while working in retail on the side. In late 2007, Tina McIntyre hit the cobbles. Michelle was offered the part after just two auditions and she became a staple in the Coronation Street cast. Here, a fresh-faced Michelle looks stunning in a green jumpsuit as her career begins to take off.

Rolling out the red carpet © Mark Cuthbert,Getty With her television came glitzy award shows and red carpet events. Michelle embraced getting all dolled up for these nights out and we love this blue dress on her which complements her signature bronzed look beautifully.



A star is born © Yui Mok - PA Images,Getty The actress made quite the mark in her role in Corrie and picked up a number of awards along the way, including this one from the TV Choice Awards in 2008. A 21-year-old Michelle looks dazzling in this gold and black dress.



Lady in red © Dave M. Benett,Getty A great perk of being a celebrity is that you get access to the best stylists and glam squad – not that the stunning Michelle needs it! But in this photo, you can really see the actress has elevated her fashion game and looks incredible in this floor-length red gown.



A new look © Mike Marsland,Getty By the time 2012 comes around, Michelle is rocking a more sophisticated look which is shown here in this monochrome ensemble. Remember disco pants? They were all the rage around this time and the TV star looked fabulous in these shiny trousers paired with platform heels. We are also big fans of her seriously glossy hair.



Love is in the air © Tim P. Whitby,Getty In late 2012, Michelle began dating The Only Way is Essex star and her now-husband Mark Wright. It wasn't long before the two became a power couple. One of their most memorable nights out together in the early days of their romance came in 2013 when they stepped out looking totally 'couple goals' at the British Soap Awards. That night, Michelle won the award for Best Actress. Michelle's look at the awards showed a real change in her red carpet style. It's clear that Michelle was working with a brilliant fashion and beauty team as her hair and makeup here are on point.

Saying goodbye to the cobbles © Mark Robert Milan,Getty Around the same time she and Mark became serious, Michelle decided to walk away from her role as Tina McIntyre after almost six years. Her last episode aired in 2014 when this photo of her and her beau was taken. The couple were often spotted out together looking glam-as-ever, and this cute snap from the back of a cab shows just how in love the gorgeous couple are.

Fashionista © Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle,Getty And it wasn't only acting that Michelle was thriving in, by 2015, the star had put out a number of collections with fashion brands, Lipsy of London. Today, Michelle still has a passion for fashion and has her own collection with Very which, unsurprisingly, is a hit with her fans.



Glitz and glamour © Karwai Tang,Getty This photo is from the Global Awards in 2019 and, by this point, Michelle had been in the public eye for more than a decade. And so, like all of us, the actress has of course changed over the years. Her gorgeous glow-up is evident in this photo where she's rocking slightly fuller brows, more in line with the beauty trends of today, and highlights in her hair to add dimension. Gorgeous!

