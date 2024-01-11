Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's Hollywood glow-up: From Coronation Street to polished new look
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Michelle Keegan's Hollywood glow-up: From Coronation Street to polished new look

The actress is the star of the brand-new Netflix thriller, Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockSenior Features Writer
Share this:

She's one of the nation's most recognisable stars on our screens and currently leading the cast of a hugely popular Netflix drama, so it's safe to say Michelle Keegan is thriving. The 36-year-old plays Maya in the brand new Harlan Coben thriller, Fool Me Once, which has gone on to become the number-one trending show in more than 60 countries.

But before her success in the 2024 series, Michelle was perhaps best known for starring in other TV classics such as Our Girl, Brassic and, of course, Coronation Street – the show that made her a household name.

The Manchester native was just 21 years old when she landed the part of Tina McIntyre in the iconic ITV soap opera, and over the years Michelle has blossomed thanks to a stunning Hollywood-style glow-up.

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once© VISHAL SHARMA
Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan's stunning looks over the years…

Humble beginnings

Actress Michelle Keegan attends the Television And Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards 2008 held at the Great Hall, Grosvenor House Hotel on March 11, 2008 in London, England© Dave Hogan,Getty

Michelle was born in Stockport in 1987. Following her high school education, before landing a big role on TV, she was studying at the Manchester School of Acting while working in retail on the side.

In late 2007, Tina McIntyre hit the cobbles. Michelle was offered the part after just two auditions and she became a staple in the Coronation Street cast. Here, a fresh-faced Michelle looks stunning in a green jumpsuit as her career begins to take off.

Rolling out the red carpet

Michelle Keegan Arrives For The British Soap Awards 2008 At Bbc Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, W12. © Mark Cuthbert,Getty

With her television came glitzy award shows and red carpet events. Michelle embraced getting all dolled up for these nights out and we love this blue dress on her which complements her signature bronzed look beautifully.

A star is born

Michelle Keegan with the award for Best Soap Newcomer at the TV Quick and TV Choice awards 2008, at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London © Yui Mok - PA Images,Getty

The actress made quite the mark in her role in Corrie and picked up a number of awards along the way, including this one from the TV Choice Awards in 2008. A 21-year-old Michelle looks dazzling in this gold and black dress.

Lady in red

Michelle Keegan attends the National Television Awards 2008 at the Royal Albert Hall on October 29, 2008 in London, England © Dave M. Benett,Getty

A great perk of being a celebrity is that you get access to the best stylists and glam squad – not that the stunning Michelle needs it! But in this photo, you can really see the actress has elevated her fashion game and looks incredible in this floor-length red gown.

A new look

Michelle Keegan attends the launch of Inside Soap Awards at Rosso on July 9, 2012 in Manchester, England© Mike Marsland,Getty

By the time 2012 comes around, Michelle is rocking a more sophisticated look which is shown here in this monochrome ensemble. 

Remember disco pants? They were all the rage around this time and the TV star looked fabulous in these shiny trousers paired with platform heels. We are also big fans of her seriously glossy hair.

Love is in the air

Actress Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright attend the British Soap Awards at Media City on May 18, 2013 in Manchester, England© Tim P. Whitby,Getty

In late 2012, Michelle began dating The Only Way is Essex star and her now-husband Mark WrightIt wasn't long before the two became a power couple.

One of their most memorable nights out together in the early days of their romance came in 2013 when they stepped out looking totally 'couple goals' at the British Soap Awards. That night, Michelle won the award for Best Actress.

Michelle's look at the awards showed a real change in her red carpet style. It's clear that Michelle was working with a brilliant fashion and beauty team as her hair and makeup here are on point.

Saying goodbye to the cobbles

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan leaving Nobu restaurant on June 4, 2013 in London, England.© Mark Robert Milan,Getty

Around the same time she and Mark became serious, Michelle decided to walk away from her role as Tina McIntyre after almost six years. Her last episode aired in 2014 when this photo of her and her beau was taken.

The couple were often spotted out together looking glam-as-ever, and this cute snap from the back of a cab shows just how in love the gorgeous couple are.

Fashionista

Michelle Keegan attends her 'Lipsy' clothing launch event at the Rosewood Hotel on October 24, 2015 in London, England.© Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle,Getty

And it wasn't only acting that Michelle was thriving in, by 2015, the star had put out a number of collections with fashion brands, Lipsy of London. 

Today, Michelle still has a passion for fashion and has her own collection with Very which, unsurprisingly, is a hit with her fans.

Glitz and glamour

Michelle Keegan attends The Global Awards 2019 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 07, 2019 in London, England© Karwai Tang,Getty

This photo is from the Global Awards in 2019 and, by this point, Michelle had been in the public eye for more than a decade. And so, like all of us, the actress has of course changed over the years.

Her gorgeous glow-up is evident in this photo where she's rocking slightly fuller brows, more in line with the beauty trends of today, and highlights in her hair to add dimension. Gorgeous!

Hollywood calling

Michelle Keegan attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England.© Lionel Hahn,Getty

How stunning is this look? Michelle attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the end of 2023 rubbing shoulders with other famous faces. 

Now that Michelle has reached international fame thanks to her Netflix show – could Hollywood be calling? We certainly think so.  

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more