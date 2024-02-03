Why Sarah Ferguson has ruled out a remarriage to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, 63, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, 64, ended their 13-year marriage in 1996. The notion that they may remarry has increased in circulation of late, but the idea has been quashed once and for all by a royal author.

Royal commentator and author of Queen Elizabeth II: Pocket Giants Victoria Arbiter has revealed that the reason that Sarah and the Prince will not remarry is due to them not being prepared to disrupt the status quo of their current relationship.

Speaking to GB News, the author said: "There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry. But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?".

She went on to say: "Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying. They’ve always shown immense loyalty towards each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is."

The pair married in 1986, just weeks after Andrew proposed at Floors Castle in the Scottish Borders on 19 February. They announced their separation in 1992 after their marriage broke down as the Duke of York pursued naval deployment and Sarah raised their two daughters, Princess Beatrice, now 35, and Princess Eugenie, now 33, back in England.

Intimate photos of the Duchess of York with US businessman, John Bryan were released in the August of that year and she became estranged from the royal family after her divorce became final in 1996.

The dust has settled between the pair since then and they have maintained an amicable relationship despite the Duke of York's embroilment in legal matters regarding connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke and Duchess still share a home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, an unusual facet of their relationship as the self-dubbed "most contented divorced couple in the world." They live in separate quarters but are reported to often share tea time. "We live in the same house but then, it’s a big house, so that’s okay," the Duchess has said.

The Telegraph reported: "One royal aide insists that nothing had changed in the last 28 years on the marriage front, pointing to a comment made by the Duchess when asked directly about the possibility by the Telegraph three years ago. 'All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now,' she said."

Meanwhile, Phil Dampier, a royal commentator who reported on their 1986 royal wedding, said: "I would never say never, but I think it’s extremely unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of York will ever remarry."

"They are best friends and he will undoubtedly have been helping her after her recent illness," he continued. "But I don’t think they are romantically involved, that ship sailed 30 years ago."

It was recently revealed that Sarah has been diagnosed with a malignant form of melanoma, a form of skin cancer. She underwent treatment for an early form of breast cancer in 2023.