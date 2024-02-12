Kelly Ripa's former co-star Ryan Seacrest returns to Live - why did he leave?

Kelly Ripa's former co-star returned to Live at the start of the week, and she was delighted!

The former Hope and Faith actress was reunited with Ryan Seacrest, who had been her co-host for six years before bowing out in April 2023, on Monday's show, to talk about another show close to his heart - American Idol.

Ahead of the next season of the hit talent show, Ryan sat down with Kelly and her current co-star, husband Mark Consuelos, telling viewers what they can expect.

Ryan adored his time on Live, but left the show to focus on American Idol, which he has been hosting since 2002, as well as his popular radio show on KISS-FM.

The star's work commitments are in the West Coast, and he was constantly moving back and forth between LA and New York City all the while he was hosting Live.

Kelly Ripa with Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest

At the time of leaving Live, Ryan was incredibly emotional, as was Kelly.

At the start of the very last show they hosted together on April 14, Kelly told Ryan "Oh my gosh, am I going to cry?" as they walked out on set together for the last time together. "Maybe, because I am," Ryan replied.

© Getty Images Ryan left Live to focus on his projects on the West Coast, including American Idol

The TV host had announced his departure news a year ago this month, writing on Instagram: "I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in children's hospitals across the country."

He left it on great terms with Kelly and Mark, adding: "I'm looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!"

© Getty Ryan and Kelly co-hosted Live together for six years

Kelly and Ryan's friendship began when they started working together in 2017, and previously the former co-stars opened up about working together in an interview with ET, which ended up being quite emotional! "What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing," Kelly said.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

© Getty Ryan now spends the majority of his time in LA

The mother-of-three added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here." Ryan, meanwhile, got emotional as he spoke about the Hope and Faith star. "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Prior to co-hosting with Ryan, Kelly worked alongside Regis Philbin, and later Michael Strahan.

