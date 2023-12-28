Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 26, fuels breakup rumors with new video

Aubrey Paige, the girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest, has recently sparked speculation about the status of their relationship after she celebrated the festive season and her famous boyfriend's birthday separately.

The American Idol host turned 49 on Christmas Eve, but there was no public acknowledgement of the occasion from Aubrey on social media.

The 26-year-old shared videos on Instagram the day after Christmas, showcasing joyful moments with her family.

In one clip, Aubrey is seen attaching her phone to the ceiling with red tape to capture a dance with her family members.

She tagged her sisters Riley and Halley and brothers Elliot and Ethan in the post. However, Ryan was noticeably absent from the festivities, prompting fans to question his whereabouts.

One follower inquired, "Where's Ry Ry?" while another asked, "Where's Ryan?"

Aubrey did not wish her boyfriend Ryan Seacrest a happy birthday and fans think they've split

In another video, Aubrey is seen in a red velvet onesie in an impressive wine cellar, holding a bottle of wine and looking around the room thoughtfully.

Accompanying the clip, she wrote, "Wishing everyone a blessed holiday season full of great wine and even better company," to which a fan commented, expressing hope for her and Ryan's marriage.

© Instagram Ryan and Aubrey have been dating since 2021

Despite Ryan celebrating his 49th birthday on December 24, Aubrey did not post any birthday tributes to him on her Instagram.

The couple was last seen together publicly on December 13 during a dinner date in Los Angeles.

© Getty Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest were last seen in August 2023 together

Aubrey's last Instagram post featuring Ryan dates back to August 31, capturing a moment from their summer vacation in Italy. The photo received compliments from followers, with one hoping for their marriage.

It has been a significant year for Ryan. In February, he announced his departure from the daytime show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which he co-hosted with Kelly Ripa.

© Aubrey Paige on Instagram Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

He filmed his final episode in April and later, in June, was named the new host of the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune," following Pat Sajak's decision to step down.

Ryan is also gearing up for his long-standing role as the host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a job he has held since 2005. As the year draws to a close, Ryan's professional life continues to thrive, but his personal life, particularly his relationship with Aubrey, remains a topic of speculation among fans and followers.

