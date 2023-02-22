Ryan Seacrest's adorable family update after Live! departure news - see photos The popular TV host is moving on after hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years.

Ryan Seacrest celebrated love and marriage on Tuesday when he delivered a sweet family update days after announcing he was leaving Live!.

The TV host took to Instagram with a message which sparked an overwhelming reaction from his fans and his Live with Kelly and Ryan replacement, Mark Consuelos.

Ryan, 48, proudly posted snapshots of his parents as they rang in their 53rd wedding anniversary and added a heartwarming caption.

"When asked what the secret to 53 years of marriage is, my parents said the key is communication & actually celebrating the years. Congratulations, Mom and Dad. Happy anniversary!"

Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark, was one of the first to comment, leaving a string of red heart emojis.

Ryan's parents Constance and Gary have been married for 53 years

Others chimed in and wrote: "I hope Ryan finds the love of his life as the two of you have! Happy Anniversary, have fun," and, "Agreed, communication, and friendship sprinkled with lots of love. Wishing them a wonderful Anniversary.They did a great job raising you. You honor them well."

Ryan keeps his own love life out of the spotlight but has been dating 25-year-old model Aubrey Paige Petcosky for nearly two years.

They made their official red carpet debut at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez' documentary, Halftime, at the TriBeCa Film Festival in June of 2022.

Ryan is leaving the show he has hosted with Kelly Ripa for six years

They met in 2021, and their union was the highlight of Aubrey's year. In a celebratory New Year's post ahead of 2022, she wrote: "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," alongside a loved up photo of the two together.

Aubrey resides in Los Angeles and will be eager to have her boyfriend back in the same city as her, as he moves back from New York City following his Live! departure.

