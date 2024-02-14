Strictly's Ola Jordan is a raven-haired princess in rare wedding photo with husband James

Ola Jordan, 41, was taking part in a trend for Valentine's Day when she revealed a stunning wedding photo with her husband James Jordan, 45, taken in October 2003.

Revealing the couple's wedding song, which was Eternal Flame by The Bangles, the former Strictly star posted a throwback picture of the newlyweds leaning in for a kiss following their ceremony. James sported a white patterned waistcoat with his jacket thrown over his shoulder as he smiled down at his new wife, who looked stunning in her strapless wedding dress.

Although the pair seem to have barely aged a day over the past two decades, the one marked change was Ola's hair. Before sporting her trademark honey-blonde tresses, the professional dancer embraced her natural dark brunette hair, which she had pulled back into a sleek bun on her wedding day and topped with a mini tiara and a veil that cascaded past her shoulders.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Fast forward to 2023 and Ola and James slipped into their wedding outfits and returned to their wedding venue Cooling Castle Barn in Kent to mark their 20th anniversary. "Twenty years later and I'm wearing my dress; that's a nice thought. I surprised myself, if I'm honest. I never really imagined I ever would. I was 21 then, now I'm 41, and my boobs are definitely bigger since having Ella," the blonde-haired beauty told HELLO! of her Monsoon gown.

© Getty The couple share daughter Ella

The dress left a lasting impression on her husband on both occasions. He sweetly said: "Seeing Ola walking down those same steps towards me as she did for the ceremony, wearing the same dress, I'll never forget."

The professional dancers met at a Blackpool dance competition in 1999, and Ola admitted James immediately caught her eye. In her book, Strictly Ola: My Story, she described him as "tall and very good-looking, with slicked-back black hair and piercing blue eyes."

© Getty James Jordan and Ola Jordan returned to their wedding venue on their 20th anniversary

After four years of dating, they tied the knot in 2003 aged 21 and 25, and they have since welcomed daughter Ella. Ola has admitted: "There is no such thing as a perfect marriage," but they gushed about their strong bond and shut down the possibility of renewing their vows.

"Why would we? When we said those words the first time, that was forever. If we did it again, it would spoil those memories," James told HELLO!.

SEE: Most romantic celebrity kisses of all time: Justin & Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, more