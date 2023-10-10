Exclusive: Why Strictly's James and Ola Jordan will never renew wedding vows

James and Ola Jordan's love story began long before they joined Strictly Come Dancing, but they took a trip down memory lane to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The professional dancers tied the knot in 2003 aged 21 and 25, but despite their lives changing dramatically since then – including several house moves, welcoming their daughter Ella and launching their own healthy eating and fitness programme Dance Shred – they have no plans to renew their vows.

Many celebrities such as Jamie Oliver, David Beckham and Blake Lively have chosen a special anniversary to tie the knot again, reaffirming their commitment to each other and celebrating once again with their families and friends. So why have James and Ola ruled it out?

"Why would we?"James said during an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine. "When we said those words the first time, that was forever. If we did it again, it would spoil those memories."

This comes just weeks after they sparked excitement after hinting a Vegas vow renewal could be on the cards for them. Speaking about their plans to celebrate their milestone wedding anniversary in Sin City, James told The Sun: "You never know where you're gonna end up after a few drinks. We used to go there loads before Ella was born and we like letting our hair down every now and again.

"We might end up somewhere saying, 'I do,'" he confessed. "At the Elvis chapel!" Ola added.

James and Ola met at a Blackpool dance competition in 1999 with Ola admitting she thought he was "tall and very good-looking, with slicked-back black hair and piercing blue eyes," she gushed in her book, Strictly Ola: My Story.

Ola was later invited to a trial to become James' new partner and their professional relationship turned romantic two years later. They tied the knot on 12 October 2003, with Ola ditching expensive designer bridal gowns for an elegant strapless ivory dress from high street store Monsoon.

While fans may not get to see the couple walk down the aisle again, Ola did slip into her wedding dress again for her latest photoshoot with HELLO!, which James admitted brought back lots of vivid memories of their big day.

"Seeing Ola walking down those same steps towards me as she did for the ceremony, wearing the same dress, I’ll never forget.

"I remember that part of the day so well: I was standing at the altar with my best man, and I turned around and she looked so beautiful. I was so nervous, so excited," he said.

"It feels as though we’ve been together forever. All the big decisions I’ve ever made in my life have been with you; all the things we’ve been through together in life, sharing those moments makes our bond even stronger," James sweetly continued.

