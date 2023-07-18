Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still basking in marital bliss, a year after they said 'I Do' in an intimate ceremony in Sin City.

Now the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker has shared fresh details on their special day - some of which may surprise fans.

Jennifer teased new music earlier this week on Instagram and then posted the lyrics to Midnight Trip to Vegas in her On the JLo newsletter.

The song celebrates her and Ben's Little White Chapel nuptials and describes how they made the impromptu decision to elope to Las Vegas after getting caught up in the frenzy of wedding planning.

But despite being multi-millionaires, JLo suggests the couple got changed in a bathroom, rather than a luxury hotel room.

"What about a midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing."

Another verse reads: "Your hand on my thigh/ Laughin’ ‘til we cry/ Didn’t tell a soul ‘bout how it’s goin’ down tonight/ Top down singing Freddie Mercury/ Waiting in the line at the DMV/ “Just married” on the window/ So glad that we could keep it simple/ Then I whispered in your ear/ I’m so glad we’re here/ Dancing with our fears tonight."

The couple got married on July 16 2022, 18 years after they first broke off their engagement. Jennifer confirmed the wedding on her newsletter after their secret ceremony.

She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other," she added. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday. All of us wanting the same thing; for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Jennifer continued: "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had a Bluetooth for the (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very, long last."