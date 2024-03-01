Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith's marriage has been under a microscope ever since she revealed last year that they had secretly separated in 2016.

Despite claiming at the time that they were living separate lives for seven years, they ultimately decided that they were "staying together forever".

While their marriage may have seemed complicated to some, Jada has now admitted that she would be happy for their daughter, Willow, to one day have a relationship like her parents.

During an appearance on the February 29 episode of PRETTYSMART, the actress was asked by host Danielle Robay if her relationship is "one you would want for Willow".

Jada replied: "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes."

The Girls Trip star then confirmed again that she and Will are together for the long haul, despite their romance not being the "fairy tale" she previously hoped for.

"Marriage is not a fairy tale. It's not. It's devastating and I fought, and I screamed, and I scratched for a long time," she said.

"As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening," she added.

"To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don't know what else you could ask for."

In November, Jada put an end to rumors that she and Will could divorce when she said on The Drew Barrymore Show: "We're staying together forever," adding of their separation: "I tried. We tried."

When she first announced their bombshell split during an NBC News Special with Today host Hoda Kotb, the actress made her feelings on divorce clear.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

In November, Jada revealed what first attracted her to Will during an interview with Fearne Cotton on her podcast Happy Place.

"I saw in him that he is all sky, happy. He's looking at the glass as half full and I'm looking at it half empty. Even to this day…he's just always looking for a laugh," she explained.

"But he was able to also do both, it just so happens that he leans more towards joy, joy, joy! That was the part for me that was so beautiful."

She added: "And he's also freaking smart, a go-getter, and he's a climber. He doesn't like to quit. That's what we have in common."

Speaking of their split, she said: "The biggest problem was that we were in that power struggle of romanticism…what we believed that the other person needed to be in order to feel good.

"I just wanted to be his everything, I wanted him to be my everything, I wanted to be so absorbed. And that wasn't quite it either."

Jada added: "I know people are confused, but I don't know what to tell you. Having space, but never wanting to leave each other's side. That's what those years of separation taught us… I need to love him freely."

