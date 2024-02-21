Will Smith's son Jaden Smith, 25, poses with bikini-clad model girlfriend Sab Zada, 24, in rare photo

Jaden Smith recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to share a collection of photos featuring his girlfriend Sab Zada.

The duo, who have been romantically linked since 2020, showcased their connection through the series of images.

In the shared photos, 24-year-old model Sab radiated vintage glamour in a minimalist bikini top, its iridescent hues complementing an eye-catching orange wrap cinched at her hips.

Jaden, the 25-year-old musician and actor, flaunted his toned physique in a black tank top, accentuated with a silver necklace, hinting at a blend of casual style and laid-back confidence.

© Platform X Jaden with his girlfriend

Adding a playful touch to the photo dump, Jaden teased, "Album soon I been distracted," highlighting the creative synergy and mutual inspiration between the couple.

The photo dump included various snapshots of the couple, capturing intimate moments and shared experiences.

Jaden has been dating Sab since 2020

One image, in particular, a mirror selfie featuring Sab in her bikini, drew attention to Jaden's reflective expression, prompting fans to humorously comment on his thoughtful demeanor. A standout comment read, "He always looks like he’s pondering the complexities of existence."

This lighthearted interaction underscores Jaden's introspective nature, a trait he openly discussed in a 2018 interview with Big Boy TV.

© Platform X Jaden and Sab are very cute together

At the time, Jaden expressed a preference for the company of those older than him, attributing this to his mature outlook on life.

He lamented the lack of depth in conversations with peers his age: “Dude, like, oh my God. Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world, right now? Can we talk about what's going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things?” he said.

Jaden, the son of renowned actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has carved out his own path in the entertainment industry.

With several albums to his name and a recent gig opening for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour, he continues to make his mark in music.

© Getty Images Willow Smith and Jaden Smith

Sab Zada, represented by Select Model Management in Los Angeles, is making strides in her own right, having released six singles and an EP to kickstart her singing career.

While Sab tends to keep their relationship under wraps on social media, the couple has been seen together on numerous occasions, hinting at a strong and supportive partnership away from the public eye.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.