Willow Smith displays insanely toned abs in tiny sweater for edgy Paris Fashion Week appearance

Willow Smith displayed her effortless style during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was among the A-list guests at the Acne Studios runway show and looked amazing wearing a cropped, cable-knit sweater with an exaggerated turtleneck that showcased her incredibly toned abs.

Willow added a pair of low-rise, wide-legged jeans that highlighted her tiny waist, and completed her outfit with black chunky boots.

© Getty Images Willow displayed her incredibly toned abs

Adding some edge to her laid-back look, she rocked dramatic, winged eyeliner, heavily lined lips in a dark berry shade, and wore her hair in long braids that cascaded down to her hips.

She was also pictured outside the venue, wearing a calf-length denim jacket in the same wash as her jeans draped across her shoulders.

Willow's appearance comes just weeks after she became the first member of her family to reach one billion Spotify streams for her hit 2015 track Wait a Minute!

© Getty Images Willow's effortless style is evident

Willow, who broke into the music industry in 2010 with the track Whip My Hair, also has another song, Meet Me at Our Spot, with over 500 million streams, which features on her 2020 collaborative project with Tyler Cole, THE ANXIETY.

It was her proud dad, Will Smith who announced Willow's incredible achievement, sharing a shot of his phone screen with her Spotify page on his Instagram.

© Getty Images Willow sat front row at the Acne Studios show

"@willowsmith is the first person in the family to have a song with a BILLION streams!!" he proudly wrote, with Willow responding in the comments: "Love u daddy."

Of course, Will is well-known for his successful music career. While he hasn't quite reached the Spotify success of his daughter, his hits Miami and Gettin' Jiggy Wit It have over 300 million streams each.

© Getty Images Willow looked incredible in her double denim

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's other child, Jaden, 25, also has a thriving music career that began in 2011. His most streamed song is 2017's Icon from the album SYRE, which has nearly 400 million streams.

Willow's Wait a Minute! was released as the second and final single from her debut studio album Ardipithecus, which didn't make much of a splash when it was released in 2015.

© Instagram Will Smith shared his pride over Williow's achievement

However, in 2019, the song became the soundtrack to the #HereRightNow dance challenge on TikTok and quickly went viral over the early months of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

In 2022, a sped-up remix of the song found traction again on TikTok and immediately began picking up steam, sending the song to the top 40 of the charts worldwide.

© Instagram Willow's song has hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

While it didn't make a dent on the US Billboard Hot 100, it was a top-ten alternative songs chart hit, and was eventually certified 2x Platinum in the country, denoting two million in sales and equivalent streams.

Willow's career began in 2010 with the hit Whip My Hair, which remains her highest peaking single in the US to date (at number 11) and was a top 40 hit worldwide, being certified 3x Platinum in the States.

Her debut album found little chart success, as did her 2017 and 2019 follow-ups The 1st and Willow.

However, her 2021 album Lately I Feel Everything became a sleeper hit, thanks to its breakout lead single t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l with Travis Barker and was her first album to chart worldwide.

