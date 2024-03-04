Max Verstappen's, 26, rare comments on marriage with model girlfriend, 35

Max Verstappen, who has recently been named the most popular Formula 1 driver, is keeping his attention firmly on his career, judging by his coy comments on marriage.

The 2023 World Champion, 26, has been dating Brazilian model and PR professional Kelly Piquet, 35, since 2020, but he has no plans to rush their four-year relationship.

© Getty Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet started dating in 2020

When asked about marriage during an interview with Blick, he replied: "Marry? Me? Now you've publicly pressured me into saying a date. I don't know, time will tell. Right now, I'm very, very happy with Kelly. But personally, I don't have a schedule for when I'm going to get down on one knee in front of her. It's all supposed to happen spontaneously."

When further quizzed on whether a proposal could be on the cards while he is an F1 driver, he continued: "As I said, I don't know. The right day will come when we feel like we are stamping our relationship on paper as well."

© Getty The F1 star discussed his engagement plans with model Kelly

When the star does decide to wed, it will likely garner lots of interest from his fans. Research by No Deposit Friend named Verstappen as the most searched driver across 54 European destinations over the last three years with 15,122 monthly Google searches – 418% higher than the average.

Despite Kelly growing up in the world of racing – not only has she supported the Belgian and Dutch racing driver as he competed in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 World Championships, but her father Nelson Piquet and brother Nelson Jr. are also F1 drivers – she has ensured she has her own identity.

"Ultimately, this is Max's job. Would you normally bring your girlfriend or partner to the office?" she said. "I want to wake up every day with the feeling: Today I am going to achieve something, otherwise you will lose your strength, your energy, your light. I am a happy and grateful person."

WATCH: Inside Max Verstappen's stunning Monaco home when he's not racing

She added: "I was always very involved in my brother's career. I've been through the ups and downs, seeing what pressure does to someone. This world is so familiar to me, I know what those boys are going through. But I really did have friends outside the racing world! My longest relationship was with someone from the financial world, so I know there is more to it than the track."

Kelly previously dated F1 racer Daniil Kvyat, with whom she welcomed a daughter called Penelope in 2019, before going public with her relationship with Max in 2021. Marking the New Year on social media, he wrote: "Happy New Year everyone. Let's make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine."

READ NEXT: Inside the wedding of the son of India's richest man, as Rihanna and Bill Gates attend