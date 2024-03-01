Millie Bobby Brown has shared the dramatic story of how her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi proposed – and why she now has two engagement rings.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and recalled the near-disaster proposal for the first time.

Millie revealed that the couple were vacationing with Jake's parents – Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley – when they went for a solo dive as unbeknownst to Millie, Jake had planned an underwater proposal.

© NBC Millie shared her proposal story for the first time

"Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together," she told Jimmy.

After an early morning wakeup, the couple went to their usual spot and after diving "many meters down", Jake presented Millie with a shell.

"He gives me like a shell, and I like, turn it over and it's a ring," she recalled, before recreating Jake's facial expressions and mumbling as they were underwater.

Millie then raised her thumb, explaining: "Because this means, 'I wanna go up,' so that technically would mean like, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up.'

© Getty Images Millie and Jake got engaged in 2023

"So, I was like 'Okay'", gesturing with her hand that her answer was, 'Yes'. She added: "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

However, when they got to the surface, disaster struck as her engagement ring slipped off her finger and plummeted through the water. Listen to what happened next in the video below.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown almost lost her dazzling engagement ring

Millie admitted that Jake's actions over the ring felt like "a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back. And if anyone drops the ball, we got it".

However, the ring that Jake popped the question with isn't the large, cushion-cut diamond set amidst a cushion-shaped halo on a pavé band that Millie now wears.

The blinding engagement ring that can often be seen on her finger once belonged to her mother, who refused to let Jake propose with it underwater in case he lost it.

© Getty Images Millie's engagement ring belonged to her mother

"He was like, 'You know, I bought you this ring because your mom wouldn't let me take her ring,' Which is the one I'm wearing this is my mom's ring," Millie said.

"And my mum was like, 'Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it,' and sure enough, he did," she joked.

© NBC Millie dropped the ring Jake proposed with into the ocean

Millie added: "She was right so when we got up on the boat, he was like, 'This is your mom's ring, and I got it from your parents.' And it was very magical. And his parents were there, and we just looked so disheveled coming out from a dive.

"We were like, 'We're engaged, but also we have to tell you this crazy story that just happened.'"

Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023, but the actress had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her fiancé.

© Getty Images Millie and Jake were first linked in June 2021

"That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour UK. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either."

She explained: "He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

